ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 KFMB

Thousands of fans celebrate first gameday at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO — After years of excitement and anticipation, the opening day at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium is finally here. "It's amazing being out here. It’s a long time coming. We're excited for the new stadium. It is a true home field advantage. Qualcomm didn’t cut it us for us San Diegans," laughs SDSU alum, Danny Wacker.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy