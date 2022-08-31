Read full article on original website
San Diego City Council proposal could extinguish bonfire-for-hire businesses
If you’re going to the beach for Labor Day weekend, bonfires outside City of San Diego designated rings are still legal. That could be changing soon.
San Diego High School students suffer through heatwave without A/C in classrooms
The school year kicked off as the unprecedented heat wave hit. The district said San Diego High School is the only campus not fully equipped with air conditioning.
Fire crews make progress on vegetation fire burning east of Ramona in Witch Creek
Crews stopped the spread of the Caesar Fire at 50 acres. Firefighters continued monitoring hot spots Monday evening.
Thousands of fans celebrate first gameday at Snapdragon Stadium
SAN DIEGO — After years of excitement and anticipation, the opening day at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium is finally here. "It's amazing being out here. It’s a long time coming. We're excited for the new stadium. It is a true home field advantage. Qualcomm didn’t cut it us for us San Diegans," laughs SDSU alum, Danny Wacker.
