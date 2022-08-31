SAN DIEGO — After years of excitement and anticipation, the opening day at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium is finally here. "It's amazing being out here. It’s a long time coming. We're excited for the new stadium. It is a true home field advantage. Qualcomm didn’t cut it us for us San Diegans," laughs SDSU alum, Danny Wacker.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO