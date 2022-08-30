September is here, which means college students are returning to campuses across the country. Some are riding it out in lackluster Allston apartments (happy belated Allston Christmas!) while others, like students at Babson and Wellesley, are enjoying the peace and quiet that is suburbia. If you’re ready for your own back to school reset and want the feel of a lush college campus without returning to a dorm (shared bathrooms? cardboard ceiling tiles? No thanks), consider this Wellesley home, with grounds and a sprawling house that calls to mind an academic setting.

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO