weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year
A judge has banned a town in Arkansas for issuing speeding tickets after an audit found the town was mostly funded from the revenue. The post Arkansas Judge Bans Town From Writing Speeding Tickets For 1 Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KTLO
Pontiac fireworks over Bull Shoals Lake
Pontiac Cove Marina will be lighting up the lake Labor Day weekend. The fireworks show starts at 8:30 Saturday evening. In case of rain, the event will take place Sunday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Big blue catfish kick off fall at family fishing locations
LITTLE ROCK – Break out the fishing rods and kick off fall with a chance at a monster catfish, thanks to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Family and Community Fishing Program and a generous donation from an Arkansas catfish producer. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who...
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Report: Arkansans have 10th-worst lung health in US
The Lung Institute, a source for pulmonary information for better lung health, including disease prevention and management, commissioned a national study to establish a ranking of lung health across America over a five-year period.
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes MH renewing rivalry with Harrison
High school football makes up much of the local Friday schedule, and Mountain Home will have its first road test of the season. It will also be the non-conference finale for the Bombers as they meet Harrison to renew one of the state’s oldest rivalries. Mountain Home is currently...
Arkansas gas prices lowest in nation going into 3-day weekend
Good news on fuel prices for Arkansas drivers as the state moves into a 3-day weekend.
$5M federal program to fund Arkansas abandoned gas and oil well clean-up
$5 million to Arkansas to support capping of orphaned oil and gas wells.
KTLO
Governor addresses Arkansas’ ‘greatest resource’
Today I’d like to talk about the celebration of Labor Day and the importance of our workforce. Barbeques, pool parties, and parades are a common occurrence when Americans today celebrate Labor Day, but it wasn’t always about friends and families getting together for fun. One hudred twenty-seven years...
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Mammoth Spring (Fulton County)
Latitude and Longitude: 36º29’44″N 091º32’27″W. Area: 4.07 square miles (2020 Census) Population: 929 (2020 Census) Located at the head of the Spring River on the Arkansas-Missouri border, the city of Mammoth Spring (Fulton County) has always depended upon the large, naturally flowing spring of the same name for its existence. The town started as a railroad stop, bringing visitors and much needed goods to Fulton County during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Mammoth Spring residents also harnessed the strong current of the Spring River to bring electricity and industrialization to the Ozark foothills. Although the factories are gone and the train depot is now a museum, Mammoth Spring continues to attract new citizens and tourists.
kiowacountypress.net
Arkansas River Report – September 1, 2022
Leadville - 0.40 inch. Canon City - 0.03-0.13 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.29-0.59 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir drop from 184,178 acre-feet to 182,230 acre-feet, putting the reservoir at 56.4% full . Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 93,454.8 acre-feet or 72.2% full. The water level in Twin Lakes increased to 112,341 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 79.7% of full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports 15,003 acre-feet of water currently stored in John Martin Reservoir, which has a capacity of 348,599 acre-feet.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Deer season less than a month away in Arkansas
The start of season is now less than a month away with the opening of archery season set for Sept. 24. Muzzleloader season starts just a couple of weeks later on Oct. 15 and modern gun on Nov. 12. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is reminding hunters of several...
onlyinark.com
An Afternoon in Cave City
When a good friend asks you to spend the afternoon in Cave City during peak watermelon season, you don’t say “no,” especially when said friend has a full slate of activities planned that go beyond the aforementioned fruit. Watermelon is synonymous with Cave City, and while folks in my neck of the woods go bonkers when a pickup truck with a bed-full of sticker-certified melons shows up, I was overly excited to go right to the source for my inaugural visit to the tiny town located 15 minutes north of Batesville.
A website says the Best BBQ Place in Missouri is NOT in KC or STL
There are great BBQ restaurants across the state of Missouri, especially, in Kansas City and St.Louis. But where can you find the BEST BBQ restaurant in the Show-Me State? Apparently, in a tiny town in southern Missouri that you've probably never heard of... According to the 2022 Missouri's Best Awards,...
KTLO
Harrison offensive line dominate in win over Mountain Home
One of the oldest rivalries in Arkansas high school football was renewed Friday night when Mountain Home made the trip to Harrison. Brad Haworth has details on the game. There’s an old saying about football that says the game is won in the trenches. That proved true Friday night as the Harrison offensive line put together a dominating performance to lead the Goblins to a 20-7 win over Mountain Home. It was the 10th consecutive victory for Harrison over the Bombers.
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
