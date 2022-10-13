ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska Daily season 1: next episode, cast and everything we know about the Hillary Swank series

By Sarabeth Pollock
A journalist heads to Alaska to escape her past in the new ABC drama Alaska Daily . The show’s tagline is "the deeper the mystery, the darker the truth" and we're ready to see where this mystery goes.

Academy Award winner Hilary Swank plays journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, whose journey of redemption and reinvention takes her to Anchorage and The Daily Alaskan news service.

Here’s everything we know about Alaska Daily season 1.

Next episode of Alaska Daily season 1

You can keep track of all the Alaska Daily season 1 episodes here.

The next episode airs October 13 and is titled "A Place We Came Together." Here's the episode description:

"When Roz and Eileen find a lead in Gloria's case, Eileen calls in a favor to help them track down the person of interest; Claire investigates why a beloved local restaurant is selling to a big corporation."

Alaska Daily episode guide:

Alaska Daily season 1 episode 1: "Pilot"
Airdate: October 6, 2022
"After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage."

When is the Alaska Daily season 1 release date?

Alaska Daily season 1 premiered in the US on Thursday, October 6, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The new series has the enviable position of claiming the post- Grey’s Anatomy time slot. That means ABC’s 2022 Thursday lineup features Station 19 at 8 pm ET/PT, Grey’s Anatomy at 9 pm ET/PT and Alaska Daily closing the night out at 10 pm ET/PT.

There is currently no premiere date for Alaska Daily in the UK.

Who is in the Alaska Daily cast?

Alaska Daily features a very talented cast of actors. We're excited to learn more about the characters they play and how they fit into the story.

  • Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald
  • Jeff Perry ( Scandal , Inventing Anna ) as Stanley Kornik
  • Matt Malloy ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ) as Bob Young
  • Meredith Holzman ( The Sinner ) as Claire Muncy
  • Grace Dove ( The Revenant ) as Rosalind "Roz" Friendly
  • Pablo Castelblanco ( Dear White People ) as Gabriel Tovar
  • Ami Park ( Where We Begin ) as Yuna Park
  • Craig Frank ( Mixology ) as Austin Teague

What is Alaska Daily season 1 about?

Here’s the synopsis of Alaska Daily from ABC:

"From the mind of Tom McCarthy ( Spotlight ), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist who leaves her high-profile New York life behind after a fall from grace to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.

"Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) and Peter Elkoff, who will also serve as showrunner, are executive producers on the series.

"The pilot episode is written and directed by Tom McCarthy."

Is there a trailer for Alaska Daily season 1?

The full trailer for Alaska Daily season 1 provides more details about what's coming in the new series.

A teaser that ABC released for Alaska Daily season 1 features Eileen arriving in Alaska and immediately finding herself investigating people who have gone missing.  Now that she has a new mission and a renewed sense of journalistic purpose, she's laser focused on getting answers.

How to watch Alaska Daily season 1

Alaska Daily season 1 airs on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. ABC is included in most cable packages, but if you’ve cut the cord, then you can watch shows on ABC without cable through a live streaming service like YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV .

