freightwaves.com
Hyliion’s Healy, right to repair and the brutal truth of selling on Amazon
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner and The Dude are talking to Hyliion CEO Thomas Healy about the 3D-printed mixed-fuel generator technology the company bought from GE. What’s it do, how does it work and will it put the company in the fast lane for zero-emissions OTR trucking?
freightwaves.com
Western Star trucks recalled 2nd time for falling hood trim pieces
Daimler Truck North America is recalling about 4,000 Western Star trucks because shiny parts keep detaching and falling off the hood. The resulting roadway debris could cause a crash. The latest recall resembles one in April that inadvertently revealed the 57X on-highway truck months before the official debut in August....
CARS・
freightwaves.com
Drilling Deep: How trucking fuel costs fell faster than pump prices
It didn’t seem possible. A study by ATRI showed that over 10 years, the fuel cost of operating a truck fell twice as fast as the decline in retail diesel prices. But that was what the data said. On this week’s Drilling Deep, host John Kingston speaks with Mike Roeth, the executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, on how long-term trends in fuel mileage could produce such a result.
Worker in Shock as Customer Pays With Almost Century-Old $100 Bill
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
freightwaves.com
Is Spencer Patton FedEx Ground contractors’ white knight or a moat-protected baron?
FedEx Ground last week revoked the operating authority of Spencer Patton, the renegade Tennessee-based delivery contractor who has risen to prominence by calling attention to the financial plight of many of the FedEx Corp. unit’s 6,000 contractors. What FedEx Ground didn’t do, and what it is far from doing...
freightwaves.com
California asks shipping lines to avoid shore power during brutal heat wave
In an ironic twist, California officials are encouraging ocean-going vessels not to plug into shore power for several days to reduce demand on the electric grid during a record heat wave and instead use dirtier energy sources for power at berth because the electric infrastructure installed to cut pollution, including climate-warming greenhouse gasses, is now under threat.
freightwaves.com
Grain shippers eye hiccups on rail network
As the U.S. harvest season ramps up, grain producers — and other rail stakeholders, such as the Surface Transportation Board — will be watching to see if rail service can keep up with the increased need to ship grain both domestically and for export. For now, grain producers...
freightwaves.com
Fernish sees a circular economy for furniture
PHILADELPHIA — A little talked about but growing market is the furniture rental space. Dominated by a few companies, the furniture rental service market size is projected by Fortune Business Insights to reach $139.05 billion by 2029. It was $67 billion in 2021. With that expected growth, there is...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics: Transcontinental trip leads to the numbered highway system (Part 4)
This is Part 4 of a four-part article. To read the earlier parts of this article, follow the links to Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3. Changes requested by various entities expanded the network of U.S. numbered highways to 96,626 miles. AASHO had to act, adopting the Joint Board’s proposal (as modified) before additional changes took place. Over the 18-month period of disputes about the numbered highway network it had nearly doubled in length.
freightwaves.com
Amazon likely to lose key union battle after NLRB recommendation
There’s a battle brewing in Amazon’s warehouses, and the massive marketplace is losing traction. A federal labor official with the National Labor Relations Board’s Arizona office on Thursday recommended that the agency uphold a historic union victory at an Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) warehouse in Staten Island, New York.
