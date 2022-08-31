A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 5. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to discuss financial forecasts and possible changes in ticket prices for the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO