Read full article on original website
Related
calmatters.network
Zisser: San Jose mayor’s ‘facts’ about policing ignore community-based alternatives
The hot San Jose summer must have fried Mayor Sam Liccardo’s memory. In an Aug. 15 opinion piece, Liccardo calls for more police officers and more incarceration as the answer to public safety concerns. He remembers back to protests in 2020, though glosses over the most important parts: righteous...
calmatters.network
Velasquez: Choosing real results over impossible promises on homelessness
This election season, confusion and common sense seem to be tied together for some reason. This is especially true since someone claiming to be the purported leader of the common sense revolution is trying to solve a complex problem like homelessness using sensationalized slogans, misleading data and impossible promises. Take...
calmatters.network
Veterinary clinic looks to move into The North Face's former building
The building at 217 Alma St. has been vacant for so long that it remains best known for a tenant that hasn’t occupied it since 2016, when The North Face departed the site on downtown’s northwestern periphery for the tonier environs of Stanford Shopping Center. A few businesses...
calmatters.network
News Digest: County offers ADU construction support | Get the latest on Branaugh property in Dublin | Family Days at museum
“Bright in Your Own Backyard”, a new program of the Alameda County Housing and Community Development and Hello Housing, is now accepting signups from property owners in unincorporated parts of the county interested in adding an accessory dwelling unit to their single-family-home parcel. Hello Housing will provide up to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
calmatters.network
Get ready for election season through numerous forums with local candidates
With two months to go before the Nov. 8 election and plenty of seats on local governing bodies up for grabs, civic organizations — including the Palo Alto Weekly — are organizing in-person and virtual events through which voters can learn about the candidates. The first forum is...
calmatters.network
PUBLIC AGENDA: Possible ticket-price changes at Junior Museum and Zoo; key dates for Race and Equity initiative
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 5. CITY COUNCIL … The council has no meetings scheduled this week. COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE … The committee plans to discuss financial forecasts and possible changes in ticket prices for the Palo Alto Junior Museum and Zoo. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 992 2730 7235.
calmatters.network
10 ways to spend Labor Day weekend on the Peninsula
Summer might be coming to a close, but cities across the Peninsula are still finding ways to take advantage of the season’s last few weeks. This Labor Day weekend is welcoming the return of several in-person festivals for the first time since 2019. From fairs to football, here are 10 ways to celebrate the holiday weekend locally.
calmatters.network
Portraits for Patriots
Giving back to the community has always been important to photographer Nina Pomeroy. After contributing to a volunteer photography program for less than a year, Pomeroy has created life-changing experiences for those she captures. The national nonprofit organization, Portraits for Patriots, allows photographers to work with veterans and provide professional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
calmatters.network
Participants in this year's Moonlight Run reflect on why they exercise together
After Yudy Deng moved to Palo Alto in 2018, she settled into the community through running. The mom and marathon runner would routinely train at the Cubberley Community Center’s track on most weekday mornings after dropping off her children at school. That’s where she met a dozen or so other marathon runners who met up regularly through BURN Running, a group that organizes running meetups with a focus on helping Asian American runners connect within the community.
calmatters.network
After initial backlash, Palo Alto again mulls raising ticket prices for Junior Museum and Zoo
With revenues falling below expectations, Palo Alto is once again considering hiking ticket prices at the newly rebuilt Junior Museum and Zoo. The topic of admission prices proved to be thorny last year, as staff proposed charging $18 for admission to a museum that historically allowed visitors to walk in for free. After backlash from the Friends of Junior Museum and Zoo, a nonprofit that raised $25 million for the museum’s reconstruction, the council settled on a more modest fee: $10 per visitor.
calmatters.network
Bay Area braces for heat wave over Labor Day weekend
As high heat and heightened demand for electricity continues across California, the state’s Independent System Operator has issued a statewide call for voluntary electricity conservation, issuing a Flex Alert from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. As daytime temperatures continue to soar past 100 degrees in most of the Golden...
calmatters.network
Forkful highlights extended First Weekend on Main in Pleasanton
Downtown Pleasanton is gearing up for the latest First Weekend on Main, which includes an extra day for the Monday holiday and the return of the food-and-beverage pairing showcase Forkful on Saturday. Forkful attendees will have a free run of Main Street, which will be closed to vehicular traffic as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calmatters.network
Here's what's open, closed on Labor Day in and around Palo Alto
Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of Labor Day this Monday, Sept. 5. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed, while transportation agencies plan to run on modified schedules. We detail which services will be available below. City...
calmatters.network
Qualia gallery holds event that's sure to resonate
Qualia Contemporary Art is concluding its summer exhibitions on a high note with a closing reception and performance featuring experimental composer, performance and visual artist Guillermo Galindo. The downtown Palo Alto gallery hosts the event on Saturday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. Sculptures, drawings and musical scores by Galindo were shown...
calmatters.network
Pleasanton high school football preview
School’s back in session, the days are still warm, with the nights cooling off a bit. It’s fall and that can only mean one thing — it’s time for high school football. For the teams from Amador Valley and Foothill high schools, it is the first time things are close to being back to normal in a couple of years as COVID impacts continue to slow down.
Comments / 0