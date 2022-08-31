ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MedPage Today

FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease

An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
MedicalXpress

New type of defibrillator met safety, effectiveness goals in global clinical study

A new type of extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) using a lead (thin wire) placed behind the sternum met safety and effectiveness goals for participants in a premarket global clinical study. The device effectively terminated acute and chronic life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. The findings were presented during a late-breaking session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
aao.org

Topical insulin appears to promote reepithelialization in neurotrophic keratitis

Review of: Topical insulin—utility and results in refractory neurotrophic keratopathy in stages 2 and 3. Soares R, Arede D, Sousa F, et al. Cornea, August 2022. The burgeoning field of regenerative medicine has highlighted insulin’s function in encouraging cell growth. With insulin found in the ocular surface and tears, researchers have hypothesized that insulin may induce epithelial healing. This study examines topical insulin and reepithelialization in patients with stage 2 or 3 refractory neurotrophic keratitis.
cgtlive.com

Phase 3 Heart Failure Cell Therapy Trial Receives Go-Ahead from DSMB

The risk-benefit assessment determined that there are no significant safety concerns. Following a prespecified data review of the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial (NCT02438306) of BioCardia’s CardiAMP cell therapy, an investigational autologous cell therapy for the treatment of heart failure, an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has given a positive review and recommendation to continue.1.
MedicalXpress

New anticoagulant may prevent recurrent ischemic stroke

The PACIFIC-Stroke trial has failed to reach its primary endpoint but in an exploratory analysis, inhibition of factor XIa with asundexian reduced recurrent ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) without increasing bleeding. The late breaking research was presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
msn.com

The Types Of Anesthesia Explained

When you have surgery or dental procedures (other than cleaning and X-rays), you will likely receive some type of anesthesia. Anesthesia numbs the nerves so patients don't feel any pain during the process. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, various types of anesthesia may be used depending on the procedure, the patient's current health condition, and their medical history. An anesthesiologist administers the anesthesia before surgery and ensures the palliative has taken full effect before the surgical or dental practitioner begins work.
verywellhealth.com

Ambulatory Surgery Center vs. Outpatient Hospital: Uses, Benefits & More

Ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient hospitals offer surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures without the need for a large, traditional hospital. Both offer similar services and provide safe and effective care. However, they differ in ownership, management, and cost. This article will describe the procedures available at these facilities and list...
hcplive.com

Research Identifies Global Frequency Trends of Stroke in Patients with Tuberculous Meningitis

According to new research, stroke occurrence trends coinciding with tuberculous meningitis (TBM) are suggested to have regional characteristics. According to new research, stroke occurrence trends in individuals with tuberculous meningitis (TBM) are suggested to have regional characteristics which investigators believe could be associated with disability and mortality in this patient population.
MedPage Today

New MiniMed Hybrid Closed Loop System Boosts Glucose Control in T1D

The Medtronic MiniMed 780G system, an advanced hybrid closed therapy (AHCL), improved glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes, the ADAPT trial found. After 6 months, patients randomized to the closed loop system saw a 1.54% drop in HbA1c (9% to 7.32%), while those who remained on standard of care had only a 0.2% drop in A1c (9.07% to 8.91%), reported Pratik Choudhary, MBBS, of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, and colleagues.
healio.com

Q&A: Data show safety of in-office ophthalmic surgery

Office-based surgery is a controversial topic among the ophthalmic community, with some ophthalmologists considering it a feasible option for their practice and investing in office-based suites. In 2016, the Kaiser Permanente Study of Office-based Cataract Surgery reported positive results for visual outcomes and low rates of adverse events after office-based...
