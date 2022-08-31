Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Coronary stenting does not benefit patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction
Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) does not reduce all-cause mortality or heart failure hospitalization in patients with severe left ventricular dysfunction and extensive coronary artery disease, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 27 August at ESC Congress 2022. Coronary artery disease is the most common...
beckersspine.com
What orthopedic, spine surgeons are most focused on for the 2nd half of 2022
Some of the top priorities for spine and orthopedic surgeons during the second half of 2022 include staying ahead of the competition against MSOs and large hospital systems, improving patient care and recruiting staff. Six surgeons recently shared with Becker's what their top priorities are for the rest of the...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, matching Lilly, reports positive heart failure data for diabetes pill
AstraZeneca said its diabetes pill Farxiga reduced the risk of death and hospitalization in heart failure patients with both mild and severe forms of the condition in two large clinical trials, a finding that could help it compete with a rival pill sold by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly. Taken...
MedicalXpress
New type of defibrillator met safety, effectiveness goals in global clinical study
A new type of extravascular implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) using a lead (thin wire) placed behind the sternum met safety and effectiveness goals for participants in a premarket global clinical study. The device effectively terminated acute and chronic life-threatening ventricular arrhythmias. The findings were presented during a late-breaking session at the European Society of Cardiology Congress and were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
aao.org
Topical insulin appears to promote reepithelialization in neurotrophic keratitis
Review of: Topical insulin—utility and results in refractory neurotrophic keratopathy in stages 2 and 3. Soares R, Arede D, Sousa F, et al. Cornea, August 2022. The burgeoning field of regenerative medicine has highlighted insulin’s function in encouraging cell growth. With insulin found in the ocular surface and tears, researchers have hypothesized that insulin may induce epithelial healing. This study examines topical insulin and reepithelialization in patients with stage 2 or 3 refractory neurotrophic keratitis.
cgtlive.com
Phase 3 Heart Failure Cell Therapy Trial Receives Go-Ahead from DSMB
The risk-benefit assessment determined that there are no significant safety concerns. Following a prespecified data review of the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial (NCT02438306) of BioCardia’s CardiAMP cell therapy, an investigational autologous cell therapy for the treatment of heart failure, an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has given a positive review and recommendation to continue.1.
MedicalXpress
New anticoagulant may prevent recurrent ischemic stroke
The PACIFIC-Stroke trial has failed to reach its primary endpoint but in an exploratory analysis, inhibition of factor XIa with asundexian reduced recurrent ischemic stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA) without increasing bleeding. The late breaking research was presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022.
msn.com
The Types Of Anesthesia Explained
When you have surgery or dental procedures (other than cleaning and X-rays), you will likely receive some type of anesthesia. Anesthesia numbs the nerves so patients don't feel any pain during the process. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, various types of anesthesia may be used depending on the procedure, the patient's current health condition, and their medical history. An anesthesiologist administers the anesthesia before surgery and ensures the palliative has taken full effect before the surgical or dental practitioner begins work.
verywellhealth.com
Ambulatory Surgery Center vs. Outpatient Hospital: Uses, Benefits & More
Ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient hospitals offer surgical, diagnostic, and preventive procedures without the need for a large, traditional hospital. Both offer similar services and provide safe and effective care. However, they differ in ownership, management, and cost. This article will describe the procedures available at these facilities and list...
hcplive.com
Research Identifies Global Frequency Trends of Stroke in Patients with Tuberculous Meningitis
According to new research, stroke occurrence trends coinciding with tuberculous meningitis (TBM) are suggested to have regional characteristics. According to new research, stroke occurrence trends in individuals with tuberculous meningitis (TBM) are suggested to have regional characteristics which investigators believe could be associated with disability and mortality in this patient population.
MedPage Today
New MiniMed Hybrid Closed Loop System Boosts Glucose Control in T1D
The Medtronic MiniMed 780G system, an advanced hybrid closed therapy (AHCL), improved glycemic control in adults with type 1 diabetes, the ADAPT trial found. After 6 months, patients randomized to the closed loop system saw a 1.54% drop in HbA1c (9% to 7.32%), while those who remained on standard of care had only a 0.2% drop in A1c (9.07% to 8.91%), reported Pratik Choudhary, MBBS, of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London, and colleagues.
healio.com
Acute kidney injury occurred in more than 15% of transcatheter tricuspid repair procedures
Despite no use of iodinated contrast agents, acute kidney injury happened in more than 15% of patients who underwent transcatheter edge-to-edge repair for tricuspid regurgitation, according to a retrospective analysis. Those with acute kidney injury (AKI) were more likely than those without it to die or be readmitted for HF...
healio.com
Q&A: Data show safety of in-office ophthalmic surgery
Office-based surgery is a controversial topic among the ophthalmic community, with some ophthalmologists considering it a feasible option for their practice and investing in office-based suites. In 2016, the Kaiser Permanente Study of Office-based Cataract Surgery reported positive results for visual outcomes and low rates of adverse events after office-based...
healio.com
New technique identifies ‘hot’ disease in arteries that can lead to CV events
Using noninvasive 18F-sodium fluoride PET and coronary CTA to detect “hot” disease in arteries, researchers were able to predict which patients with recent MI would have recurrent coronary events. PET “is often used in cancer; it uses positrons to produce a signal so you can see externally the...
