When you have surgery or dental procedures (other than cleaning and X-rays), you will likely receive some type of anesthesia. Anesthesia numbs the nerves so patients don't feel any pain during the process. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, various types of anesthesia may be used depending on the procedure, the patient's current health condition, and their medical history. An anesthesiologist administers the anesthesia before surgery and ensures the palliative has taken full effect before the surgical or dental practitioner begins work.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO