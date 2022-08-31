Do you think that your monthly wireless bill is high? TikTok user Lulú Tovar (via DailyDot) just received a shocking monthly invoice from AT&T that totaled close to $6,000. "I wish this was a joke," she wrote on top of a TikTok video that she posted on the platform. The exact amount of the bill is $5,973.98, due by September 14th, and Lulú writes, "My whole day is ruined. I spent an 1.5 hour on the phone with customer service crying. I've called multiple times in the past few weeks & everyone told me my bill was going to be $120. Idk how this happens."

