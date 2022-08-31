ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Pre-orders open for the OnePlus 10T; device will support AT&T 5G

You can now reserve the OnePlus 10T 5G in the U.S. by pre-ordering the handset from OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy. While you can make sure that you will be getting one of these phones starting today, September 1st, they won't start shipping until September 28th. If you order directly...
AT&T unlimited subscriber gets a ridiculous bill and bursts into tears

Do you think that your monthly wireless bill is high? TikTok user Lulú Tovar (via DailyDot) just received a shocking monthly invoice from AT&T that totaled close to $6,000. "I wish this was a joke," she wrote on top of a TikTok video that she posted on the platform. The exact amount of the bill is $5,973.98, due by September 14th, and Lulú writes, "My whole day is ruined. I spent an 1.5 hour on the phone with customer service crying. I've called multiple times in the past few weeks & everyone told me my bill was going to be $120. Idk how this happens."
T-Mobile spends over $304 million to improve its mid-band 5G coverage

We told you the other day that the FCC's Auction 108 of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum was over. And Fierce Wireless today shared the breakdown of the winning bids. After 73 rounds, the auction took in $428 million, well short of the tens of billions of dollars that the C-band auctions (also for mid-band airwaves) collected. One reason for that was the expected dominance of T-Mobile, which is exactly what happened with the auction.
Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?

We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk

Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free. We have officially entered the iPhone...
Samsung brings the affordable Galaxy A23 5G to the US with 120Hz screen and more

US-based smartphone buyers on tight budgets are being spoiled today with not one but two very interesting releases from the nation's fastest-growing mobile brands, and while the regional September 1 debut of the upper mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) was confirmed a couple of weeks back, the lower-end Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is essentially coming out of nowhere stateside.
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale

With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
The state of the premium smartphone market: Apple reigns supreme

Smartphones are getting more and more expensive. This comes as an only natural development, given how the latter have become many users' primary devices over the last decade. But how exactly does the premium smartphone market look like, currently? A report by Counterpoint seems to give us a rough idea.
