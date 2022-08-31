Read full article on original website
Related
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics
Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Extra
Shania Twain Reacts to Kelsea Ballerini Wearing Her Iconic Dress (Exclusive)
Kelsea Ballerini was channeling Shania Twain at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. The singer hit the red carpet wearing the iconic white turtleneck dress that Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards. "Extra’s" Alecia Davis spoke to both Shania and Kelsea about the fashion tribute. Shania also talked about receiving the ACM Poet’s Award and an upcoming role on FOX’s "Monarch." Watch the ACM Honors Tuesday, September 13, on FOX.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Watch A High School-Aged Eric Church Perform Garth Brooks’ “We Shall Be Free”
As it turns out, The Chief wasn’t always a bar-playing, honky tonkin’ hit maker. From the looks of this throwback video to a high school aged-Eric, the roots of being Mr. Misunderstood run deep, but man this guy has always had incredible pipes. Probably about 17 years old,...
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae’s Relationship Timeline
Kane Brown has been married to Katelyn Jae since 2018. Here's a timeline of the singer's relationship with Jae, from how they met to the number of kids they have.
Little Big Town Sang Miranda Lambert’s ‘The House That Built Me’ at 2022 ACM Honors
ACM Honors took place Wednesday night (Aug. 24) at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and multiple artists and music industry executives were honored with special awards. Miranda Lambert took home the prestigious ACM Triple Crown Award, awarded to those who have won ACM Awards in the categories of New Artist, New Female/Male and Entertainer of the Year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Meet the American who founded the Grand Ole Opry: 'Remarkable visionary' George D. Hay
George D. Hay possessed a passion for American music and a talent for turning a phrase. His gifts popularized the performances of small-town musicians who rose from the hills and hollers of the American heartland to achieve national acclaim. The radio broadcaster reshaped American pop culture as the founder of...
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Jon Pardi Officially Sending “Your Heart Or Mine” To Country Radio As Next Single
Jon Pardi has outdone himself once again with his new album out today, Mr. Saturday Night. Of course, he kept it super country, and this honky tonkin’ record is full of all that fiddle and steel guitar Jon always includes in his music, and there really isn’t a bad song on the tracklist. Which means, really any of the tunes could make great candidates as his next single, but it sounds like “Your Heart or Mine” is officially heading to […] The post Jon Pardi Officially Sending “Your Heart Or Mine” To Country Radio As Next Single first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TikTok Sensation Tayler Holder Lands in Country Music With New Single ‘It’s You’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music. Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan’s Summer Hit “Waves”
Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Comments / 0