Jon Pardi has outdone himself once again with his new album out today, Mr. Saturday Night. Of course, he kept it super country, and this honky tonkin' record is full of all that fiddle and steel guitar Jon always includes in his music, and there really isn't a bad song on the tracklist. Which means, really any of the tunes could make great candidates as his next single, but it sounds like "Your Heart or Mine" is officially heading to

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO