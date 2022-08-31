‘Breakfast with the Beatles’ with Dave Kane to air at 10 a.m. Sundays beginning Sept. 4

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flower City Food Tours walks through the many eateries of Park Ave.
While participants are tasting the samples, tour guides give insight into the historical and cultural highlights of the neighborhood.
13 WHAM
Drum and bugle corps take over Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Dozens of musicians from across the country are in Rochester this Labor Day weekend for The Drum Corps Associates (DCA) World Championships. Drum and bugle corps of all ages are competing in a series of events from September 2 through September 4. You can find more...
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
People around Rochester find special ways to celebrate Labor Day weekend
If you plan to go swimming in the lake this weekend, you’re urged to only swim where there are lifeguards present.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westsidenewsny.com
Doud Post to be preserved in new housing development in Gates
The iconic art deco William W. Doud Post No. 98 building, which was opened by the American Legion in 1940, will be preserved for future generations when it becomes part of Doud Apartment Homes, a new housing development by Vincent DiRaimo and Michael Nuccitelli. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on...
Competitive marching band: World championships arrive in Rochester
Fans and attendees will get the chance these corps perform for free on Friday.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Fair butter sculpture to be recycled into energy
PAVILION, N.Y. Have you ever wondered what happens to the massive butter sculpture at the New York State Fair each year?. A Western New York farm recycles the 800 pounds of butter into energy. Noblehurst Farms in the Town of Pavilion in Genesee County will recycle all that butter into enough energy to power a home for a whole day.
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter Annie Douglas honored with headstones at ceremony
The headstones were financially supported by the Rochester Area Community Foundation through a $15,000 grant.
RELATED PEOPLE
westsidenewsny.com
Biking and kayaking excursions offered in Brockport through September
On the Canals is a program sponsored by New York State Canal Corporation that provides excursions on the Erie Canal. Biking and kayaking excursions are being offered in Brockport through the month of September, with both standard and adaptive equipment available for use. Shown here is a group of people who attended the kayaking event in Brockport on August 28. Go to onthecanals.com for more information on how to participate in this program.
Looking back at the 1998 Labor Day Derecho
The storm caused extensive damage to trees, homes, and power lines across the state through the early morning hours of September 7th.
Lancaster Farming
Scootin’ Thru Farm Showcases Beef at County Fairs
For Emily Smith of Marion, New York, showing her registered Hereford beef at the Ontario and Wayne county fairs is a good way to promote a beef business. A 60-acre, cow-calf operation, the Smiths’ Scootin’ Thru Farm focuses on genetics. The Smiths only raise hay for the farm’s use and employ rotational grazing for the cows.
wdkx.com
The Spencerport ‘Bandit’ Family Cow Missing
If you happen to be in the Spencerport area, keep your eyes peeled for a local family cow. On August 24th, Henry Maier said he was in the process of moving the cow into a new pasture when she jumped the eight-foot fence and bolted. Maier stated: “When she got to the fence she was just like a missile. Jumped right over it and she was gone…We have been chasing a cow for nine days! It’s crazy and I am over it and ready to get this thing back, and she is just making a run for it.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Landmark Society of WNY cuts ties with Rochester woman accused of hosting controversial party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Landmark Society of Western New York is permanently cutting ties with Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia. She and her husband Nicholas are accused of hosting a controversial party on East Avenue in Rochester last month. Rochester firefighter Jerrod Jones alleged in a notice of claim against the city...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
Museum’s Haunted Attraction Returns to Lyons
The Museum of Wayne County History in Lyons opens its doors on October 28 and 29 for the return of their haunted attraction, Terror Behind Bars. The walk-through haunt, located in the old Wayne County Jail and Sheriff’s Residence (now Museum of Wayne County History) at 21 Butternut Street in Lyons, takes place from 6-9 PM on October 28th and 29th. Tickets are $10 per adult and $5 for students and are available both at the door and online at waynehistory.org/hauntedjail. The ticket sale begins today.
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former RCSD student returns to teach music in the district
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City School District teachers are preparing for the start of classes next week. For a few instructors, it's a homecoming of sorts. Zanayia Hercules went to Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 from kindergarten through 6th grade. She'll be making her big return next week to teach music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Flower City Habitat for Humanity celebrating homeownership
Rochester, N.Y. — Flower City Habitat for Humanity is celebrating home ownership. Thursday, Flower City Habitat for Humanity dedicated a brand new home. Iesha Kendrick joined the program helping volunteers with more than 300 hours of sweat equity to turn this house into her new home. "When I was...
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
Harriet Tubman statue unveiled in Rochester in honor of her 200th birthday
The unveiling of the statue is the beginning of a celebration of events run by the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration Committee to honor her legacy.
‘New Yorkers no longer feel safe’: Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at scene of smash-and-grab in Rochester
Zeldin said that crimes such as the smash and grab too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.
Comments / 1