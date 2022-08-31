Read full article on original website
Related
‘Love On the Spectrum’ Upsets ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked!” In Unstructured Reality Category
Love on the Spectrum, Netflix’s groundbreaking docuseries featuring young adults on the autism spectrum who are looking for love, has won its first Emmy. The show beat out last year’s winner RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked! (VH1), as well as Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo), Cheer (Netflix), and Selling Sunset (Netflix). Love on the Spectrum is an Australian reality show co-created by Cian O’Clery. Wow, this is exciting and unexpected. This is amazing. Thank you so much to the Academy, to everyone involved, to Netflix,” said O’Clery after accepting the Emmy. “Thank you to Molly and Jan. When we were asked to make an American version of...
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Breaks ‘SNL’s Directing Emmy Streak; Could Triumph Signal Main Variety Win?
Saturday Night Live has won the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for the last five years and ten times since 2010. But its winning streak was broken by HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show after Bridget Stokes won in the category at tonight’s Creative Arts Emmy awards. The win could be a sign of things to come as A Black Lady Sketch Show is up against regular winner SNL in the main variety category at the Primetime Emmys next week. Could an upset be on the cards? A Black Lady Sketch Show also beat out Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late...
Showbiz411
Box Office: Audience Flocks to Old Films with Lack of New Releases: 1975’s “Jaws” in Top 5
I’ve been telling you all week that the box office was hitting new lows. There are no new releases, and the summer films have been exhausted. So it should come as no surprise that “Spider Man: No Way Home” has returned to the number 1 spot. It was released last fall, made $800 million, and then went to cable and home video.
Showbiz411
Chris Meloni’s Disorganized Crime Still in Turmoil as 4th Showrunner Named in 2 Years
I’ve said over and over that “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is a mess. Today the Dick Wolf production starring Chris Meloni appointed its fourth showrunner in two years. Sean Jablonski is taking over for Bryan Goluboff as showrunner. Goluboff replaced Barry O’Brien, who succeeded Ilene Chaiken.
RELATED PEOPLE
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Comments / 0