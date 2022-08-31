The Tule River Indian Health Center Inc. received $200,000 in grants from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on Aug. 31. These grants were awarded to rural areas like Tule River with the intention of training Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel to handle substance abuse and mental disorders. These grants will also purchase more overdose-fighting medication like naloxone. The grants are part of the Biden administration’s National Drug Strategy and the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy.

