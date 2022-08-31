Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons
Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
dotesports.com
DRX’s Juhan names the ‘great’ G2 player he wants to face at Worlds 2022
DRX’s Lee “Juhan” Ju-han helped his team reach the 2022 League of Legends World Championship after a run through the LCK Regional Finals on Saturday, and he’s already lined up an opponent he’d like to face at the international event later this year. The jungler...
dotesports.com
CS:GO team Ex-Gaimin Gladiators launch crowdfunding ahead of IEM Rio Major Americas RMR
Former Cloud9 CS:GO player and current head coach of ex-Gaimin Gladiators Kory “SEMPHIS” Friesen is organizing crowdfunding to help his team attend a boot camp in Germany before the IEM Rio Major Regional Major Ranking (RMR) Americas kicks off in October. Ex-Gaimin Gladiators were one of the six...
dotesports.com
FNATIC live to fight another day despite tough test from FURIA at VCT Champions
The first round of elimination matches at the 2022 VCT Champions tournament continued today as group D’s FNATIC and FURIA fought for their lives in the event. Brazilian team FURIA faced a formidable opponent in their opening match, going against Korea’s DRX. The first map in that series was a lengthy overtime battle, and in the second, FURIA completely fell apart despite the team needing to step up in the match today to avoid a similar fate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives
Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
dotesports.com
T1 removes Polt from League head coach position, promotes Bengi to interim ahead of Worlds 2022
T1 has moved Choi “Polt” Seong-hun out of his position as the team’s head coach and promoted Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong to interim ahead of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. After a historic undefeated LCK Spring Split run, T1’s magic has struggled to remain...
dotesports.com
XERXIA become third Asian team eliminated from VCT Champions as KRÜ survives
Elimination matches continued today at the VALORANT VCT Champions tournament for groups C and D, giving teams one last chance to end their 2022 season on a high note. After two teams from Asia were eliminated yesterday, the pressure was on XERXIA Esports, who hail from Thailan, to represent their region. Their opponent for today’s match, Latin America’s KRÜ Esports, was also faced with the potential of being knocked out in the group stage after their incredible run at Champions last year.
dotesports.com
LOUD’s Less believes whoever ‘figures out’ Pearl the fastest will have a big advantage at VALORANT Champions
Pearl is the newest map to join VALORANT, having been released in March. Even though the map has been out for some time now, some pro players believe that the team who figures it out first will have a big advantage. LOUD’s Felipe “Less” Basso, who is attending VALORANT Champions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
dotesports.com
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends
Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
dotesports.com
Kings again: Chiefs end six-year wait for Oceanic League glory, hold off PGG to claim LCO championship
The Chiefs have reclaimed the Oceanic League of Legends throne again in the fifth time of asking, holding off a resurgent Pentanet.GG, and losing their first map of the split in the process, in a 3-1 battle at Margaret Court Arena to win the 2022 LCO Split Two title and book their ticket to the 2022 World Championship.
dotesports.com
G2 locks in a spot at the LEC Summer Split Grand Final after knocking down Rogue
The Kings match of the LEC Summer Split saw G2 Esports demolishing Rogue with a sweep 3-0. Thanks to unconventional drafts, great pick flexibility, and pitch-perfect synergy, G2 take down Rogue and move to their eleventh LEC Grand Finals, looking for a chance to win their tenth crown. The Samurais...
dotesports.com
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
dotesports.com
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
dotesports.com
OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says
ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
dotesports.com
Aaron wins Panda Cup: Almost Pro at PAX West 2022 Arena without dropping a single set
In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aaron has been a top player who’s always been underrated. But, PAX West 2022 has finally shown us what Aaron looks like when his flashes of brilliance turn into games of just master-class Diddy Kong. Aaron went with his trusty main, Diddy Kong, at...
dotesports.com
What is CS in League of Legends?
Items are a pivotal factor in increasing the power of your champions in League of Legends. However, the more powerful the item is, the more gold it costs, meaning players will have to traverse the map for ways to accumulate the currency. One of the most efficient ways to get...
dotesports.com
Run it back: Klaus confident KRÜ can replicate incredible VALORANT Champions run again
KRÜ Esports has made waves in previous VALORANT tournaments, surprising fans and opposition as they’ve risen up through the ranks and taken on the biggest teams head-to-head, and gave the Riot Games title one of its first breakout performances when they ran a surprise fourth at VCT Champions last year.
dotesports.com
Worth the wait: XSET stun FPX to top Group C at VALORANT Champions 2022
After some serious health issues hospitalized members of FPX and postponed their match against XSET, the two teams finally met in the Group C winner’s match with a playoffs spot at VALORANT Champions up for grabs. Pearl started out as a very even match, with both sides taking rounds...
dotesports.com
EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’
Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
Comments / 0