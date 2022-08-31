ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The same 4 pro League teams have represented Europe at Worlds for 3 consecutive seasons

Yesterday, the final team from Europe’s LEC locked in its spot at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, as Fnatic clinched the league’s fourth berth at Worlds. This season marks the Fnatic’s sixth consecutive trip to the World Championship. And for the LEC as a whole, Fnatic’s clinching is noteworthy in that it confirmed that the same European teams would be headed to Worlds for the third consecutive season.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

FNATIC live to fight another day despite tough test from FURIA at VCT Champions

The first round of elimination matches at the 2022 VCT Champions tournament continued today as group D’s FNATIC and FURIA fought for their lives in the event. Brazilian team FURIA faced a formidable opponent in their opening match, going against Korea’s DRX. The first map in that series was a lengthy overtime battle, and in the second, FURIA completely fell apart despite the team needing to step up in the match today to avoid a similar fate.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Vct Champions 2022#Valorant Champions#Edg Valorant
dotesports.com

EG take Liquid to final moments of heart-pounding game five, continue LCS Championship run and become NA’s final Worlds representatives

Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses stumbled in their upper bracket run of the LCS Championship, leading to a series between them with a continued playoffs run on the line. And, the series not only determined who moves on in this competition, but who would be the final representative of the LCS at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

XERXIA become third Asian team eliminated from VCT Champions as KRÜ survives

Elimination matches continued today at the VALORANT VCT Champions tournament for groups C and D, giving teams one last chance to end their 2022 season on a high note. After two teams from Asia were eliminated yesterday, the pressure was on XERXIA Esports, who hail from Thailan, to represent their region. Their opponent for today’s match, Latin America’s KRÜ Esports, was also faced with the potential of being knocked out in the group stage after their incredible run at Champions last year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Valorant
Country
China
dotesports.com

When is the Worlds 2022 group stage draw show?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is set to begin later this month, but Worlds season won’t officially kick off until the Worlds draw determines how the 24 teams attending the tournament are sorted into groups during both the play-in stage and group stage of the tournament. The...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends

Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit

One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
SPORTS
dotesports.com

OG didn’t have ‘any preparation’ for ESL Challenger Melbourne, degster says

ESL Challenger Melbourne, a $100,000 CS:GO tournament won by paiN Gaming this past weekend, didn’t go the way OG’s fans planned. The international team headlined by the Russian AWPer Abdulkhalik “degster” Gasanov arrived in Australia after besting Complexity, Astralis, and FaZe Clan at BLAST Premier Fall Groups. The team, by far the top-ranked team in ESL Challenger Melbourne, seemed out of sorts in the Australian servers.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What is CS in League of Legends?

Items are a pivotal factor in increasing the power of your champions in League of Legends. However, the more powerful the item is, the more gold it costs, meaning players will have to traverse the map for ways to accumulate the currency. One of the most efficient ways to get...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Worth the wait: XSET stun FPX to top Group C at VALORANT Champions 2022

After some serious health issues hospitalized members of FPX and postponed their match against XSET, the two teams finally met in the Group C winner’s match with a playoffs spot at VALORANT Champions up for grabs. Pearl started out as a very even match, with both sides taking rounds...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

EG’s Jojopyun on audio issues that delayed 8-hour playoff series with TSM: ‘The headset just wouldn’t work… we just couldn’t hear each other’

Last night, Evil Geniuses and TSM played one of the longest series in professional League of Legends history. Their best-of-five LCS Championship match took nearly eight hours to complete. After starting at 3pm CT, EG and TSM didn’t wrap up their five-game series until approximately 11pm CT, with EG eventually claiming victory at the end of the marathon playoff match.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy