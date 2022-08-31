Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Vitality take Group A top spot with perfect run, Fnatic and NAVI follow them out of ESL Pro League Season 16 groups
The new-and-improved international Team Vitality squad has risen to the occasion, going 5-0 in Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League Season 16 Group A, with Fnatic and NAVI trailing behind to also make it through to the EPL playoffs. The final Group A maps have concluded, with wins from Vitality,...
dotesports.com
DRX mount comeback against KT, advance in 2022 LCK Regional Qualifier
For both KT Rolster and DRX, winning today’s series kept alive their hope of reaching the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. Hence, we saw some of the best performances from these teams today. League fans even witnessed a silver scrape where DRX came on top to clinch a 3-2 victory over KT.
dotesports.com
RNG lock in China’s final Worlds berth with last-chance win over LNG
Royal Never Give Up claimed China’s final berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship earlier today, locking in their place at the Worlds play-in stage. RNG qualified for Worlds today with a best-of-five win over LNG Esports in the final round of the LPL’s regional qualifier. RNG was nearly reverse-swept by LNG but put together a surgical, low-kill fifth game of the series, outpacing LNG in a battle of late-game-focused team compositions.
dotesports.com
What is a hyper carry in League of Legends?
In League of Legends, the AD carry position is one of the most influential in the game, as players can easily take games over from there. The position has the word “carry” as part of its title, so you should expect AD carry players to take the game into their own hands every once in a while.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
GAM Esports become second Vietnamese team to qualify for Worlds 2022
In the second semifinal of the 2022 VCS Summer Playoffs, GAM Esports or Team Spirit would celebrate not only getting a chance to fight for a domestic trophy but also qualification for the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. But after a quick 3-0, GAM can celebrate their ticket to the finals and to Worlds.
dotesports.com
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
dotesports.com
DRX hustles FURIA, pulls off huge comeback in group stage of VALORANT Champions
DRX hustled FURIA out of their lunch money today in the first match of the day for VALORANT Champions after they psyched them out by making one of the most incredible comebacks in VCT history. If DRX were aiming to break FURIA’s mental, they sure succeeded in the first map...
dotesports.com
How much is Dota 2’s The International 2022’s prize pool?
Every year, Valve released a battle pass that brings new content to Dota 2 players around the world and acts as a way to crowdfund the game’s biggest competition—The International. This method of semi-fundraising has led to TI holding the top six spots on the largest overall esports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Fnatic become final LEC representative for Worlds 2022, marking the end of Misfits’ involvement in professional League
Fnatic and Misfits, the final teams in the LEC vying for a spot at the World Championship, finally met today in the lower bracket of the 2022 Summer Split layoffs—a loss marking the end of one team’s season. But for Misfits, a loss here wouldn’t just be the end of their season, but the end of their involvement in professional League of Legends.
dotesports.com
The French sniper is back: ZywOo pulls in some incredible stats at ESL Pro League season 16
The professional CS:GO scene is back after the summer break, and it seems like Vitality’s superstar, Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut has also returned to his brilliant form. The Frenchman and his team competed in ESL Pro League season 16’s Group A, where they didn’t drop a single series and claimed first place. During the group stage, ZywOo showcased some exceptional form, and as a result, pulled in some incredible stats.
dotesports.com
EG Impact becomes second top laner in LCS history to earn a Pentakill
Though the series between Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid to determine the final LCS representative that this year’s League of Legends World Championship is not yet over, one player on the Rift has added yet another accolade to his long list of accomplishments. Evil Geniuses veteran Impact has become...
dotesports.com
C9 advance to 2022 LCS Championship finals after knocking down a determined 100T
With the LCS Championship finals looming, both Cloud9 and 100 Thieves—the only two teams remaining in the upper bracket—sought a quick path there, rather than having to trudge through the lower bracket. In four games, C9 earned their spot in the finals today, now waiting to know what...
dotesports.com
Aaron wins Panda Cup: Almost Pro at PAX West 2022 Arena without dropping a single set
In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Aaron has been a top player who’s always been underrated. But, PAX West 2022 has finally shown us what Aaron looks like when his flashes of brilliance turn into games of just master-class Diddy Kong. Aaron went with his trusty main, Diddy Kong, at...
dotesports.com
VersionX gets a roster shakeup ahead of NA Game Changers
VersionX, Version1’s female VALORANT team that competes in a variety of tournaments including North America VCT Game Changers, has made some roster changes ahead of the next tournament—and they won’t be the squad’s last moves. Naomi Sauvola and Rachel “rushhh” Lynn Hang have both left the...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 peaked at over 820,000 players with the battle pass release, highest since 2020
The battle pass marks the start of a special time for Dota 2 fans. It reminds all players that The International, the most prestigious Dota 2 event on the game’s competitive calendar, is quickly approaching. Though a lot was missing in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass, the player numbers still surged with the expectations and broke the game’s peak player count after two years.
dotesports.com
Full 2022 Dota 2 battle pass schedule: All dates, content, and more
Dota 2 players are flocking back to the game now that Valve has released the 2022 battle pass in the lead-up to The International 11. And, while the type of content included within is somewhat familiar, the format of this battle pass is entirely different from those in the past—for better or worse.
dotesports.com
LCS Championship series between EG and TSM experiencing hour-long delays thanks to audio issues, subsequent pauses
Tonight’s LCS Championship quarterfinal series between Evil Geniuses and TSM has been marred by delays ever since it started. After players were forced to remake champion select following an issue ahead of the first game of the series, the rest of the match played host to a swath of delays and pauses.
dotesports.com
Cavern Crawl in Dota 2 explained
Purchasing tiers isn’t the only way to unlock them in Dota 2 battle passes. After acquiring the battle pass, players will be presented with multiple ways to increase their battle pass level. From challenges to wagering on matches, there are quite a few ways to grind battle pass levels.
dotesports.com
Dart Monkeys disbands after meaningful success in VCT Game Changers circuit
One of the most recognizable VALORANT free agent teams in North American VCT Game Changers has officially disbanded after a long period of meaningful success in the circuit. In a Twitlonger posted by the team, they announced that Dart Monkeys is disbanding and that all players and staff will be open to opportunities. Although the possibility of a rebuild could be in the cards in the future, the current roster will not be competing together anymore.
dotesports.com
XSET gets first international victory after tense match against XERXIA
XSET secured their first international victory at VALORANT Champions 2022 after a very close and feisty match against SEA team XERXIA. The match was never a runaway on either of the two maps they played today. The two teams were well-matched, and every round posed a question mark. Fans were treated to tense and nail-biting viewing throughout the entire game as they exchanged rounds back and forth.
Comments / 0