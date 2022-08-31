Wednesday Browns updates: Rochell cut, 2 return to practice, 5 sit out

The Cleveland Browns returned to practice on Wednesday with their team intact after a busy couple of days. After setting the initial 53-man roster, the Browns claimed Kellen Mond off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and signed 12 players to their initial 16-man practice squad.

All 12 practice squad players were with the team during training camp.

As the team returned to the practice field, HC Kevin Stefanski can feel more comfortable. Yesterday, Stefanski made note of the limited players on the field as “odd.”

Cleveland can still add four more players to their practice squad and may not be done adding players as another wave of waiver transactions could occur tomorrow.

For now, the return to the field today had a few notable things including who Mond replaced on the roster:

DE Isaac Rochell Cut

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rochell played very well in the preseason and was expected to make the team as a versatile player that could move inside or out. Instead, with Mond’s arrival, Rochell was cut as a vested veteran:

Rochell is a candidate to return to the team on the practice squad.

Conklin Returns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest news of the day was that RT Jack Conklin returned to practice with the team. While he was activated from the PUP list weeks ago, Conklin’s participation in team activities has been minimal.

It is still possible that he is not available for games early this season but today was a good step in the right direction. The odds of Conklin starting in Week 1 are much higher with this news.

Winovich Returns As Well

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

A player who could have had his roster spot in danger after missing time due to injury, DE Chase Winovich returned to the field today as well. Winovich fills the speedy pass rusher role held by Takk McKinley last season and should slot in behind Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

Rookies Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas provide solid, young depth behind those three veterans.

Three Key Contributors Sit Due to Injury Concerns

According to Fred Greetham of The OBR, OL Wyatt Teller (knee), CB A.J. Green (hip) and S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring) all sat out practice with injury concerns.

With a week and a half until Week 1’s matchup with Carolina, the team will likely be cautious with injuries.

Two Sit for Rest Purposes

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Also sitting out, according to Greetham, were DE Jadeveon Clowney and OL Chris Hubbard but both were noted for rest purposes.

Clowney and Hubbard have struggled with injuries throughout their careers so rest days make sense for the veterans.