Commanders re-sign running back Jaret Patterson to the practice squad

It was a bit of a surprise when the Washington Commanders kept four running backs on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, and one wasn’t Jaret Patterson.

One day later, the Commanders have brought Patterson back, signing him to the 16-man practice squad.

Washington kept returning starter Antonio Gibson, third-down specialist J.D. McKissic, dynamic rookie Brian Robinson Jr. and Jonathan Williams on the 53-man roster. Now, if there is an injury among the top four, the Commanders can bring Patterson up to the main roster.

Patterson, who played high school football at St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Maryland, signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after a standout college career at the University of Buffalo.

As a rookie in 2021, Patterson rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns and is a fan favorite.