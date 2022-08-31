ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game

Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
AURORA, IN
WRBI Radio

9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores

East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
BATESVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, IN
City
Bethany, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
roadtirement.com

Finks Road stone arch bridge

Ripley County, Indiana is allegedly home to 11 stone arch bridges. The Fink Road bridge spans a branch of Laughery Creek, one of the main waterways in the county. This is a smaller single arch bridge that is not really obvious from the road. This bridge was probably built around...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery

We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
OSGOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Rookie#Wildcats
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility

RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
RICHMOND, IN
linknky.com

Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville

One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
eaglecountryonline.com

Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia

The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
BATESVILLE, IN
dayton937.com

7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!

September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
KETTERING, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen

(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy