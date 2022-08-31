Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Investigation looms as Highlands wins big in rivalry game at Campbell County
Highlands conquered Campbell County High 44-13 in Friday night’s gridiron rivalry, but there was speculation that news of an investigation may have impacted Campbell’s performance. Hours before kickoff, news broke that Campbell County Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an alleged incident that occurred on a football...
eaglecountryonline.com
Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game
Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
WRBI Radio
9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores
East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
Daily Advocate
Week three football scores
Here are the scores from around Darke County for Week three:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCPO
1 woman dead, homes and roadways damaged after heavy rain, flooding in Southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — 1 woman is dead and multiple home and roadways are damaged in Southeast Indiana after heavy rain and flooding Saturday night. Switzerland County was significantly hit with heavy rain, with Saturday night radar estimates ranging between four and nine inches for places like Vevay and Pleasant Township.
roadtirement.com
Finks Road stone arch bridge
Ripley County, Indiana is allegedly home to 11 stone arch bridges. The Fink Road bridge spans a branch of Laughery Creek, one of the main waterways in the county. This is a smaller single arch bridge that is not really obvious from the road. This bridge was probably built around...
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
roadtirement.com
Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery
We were off on another daytrip in south east Indiana. We did have a couple of specific destinations, but as usual we did enjoy just coming upon interesting sights. One of these surprises was the Mud Pike Baptist Church and Cemetery which we came upon on, you guessed it, East Mud Pike Road. The church is roughly equidistant from Napoleon and Osgood, Indiana, both on US Highway 421, aka Michigan Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
Officer Seara Burton transferred to Richmond hospice facility
RICHMOND, Ind. — Seara Burton, the Richmond Police Department officer who was shot in the line of duty last month and was recently taken off life support, has been transferred to a hospice care facility back in Richmond. Burton had previously been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, […]
linknky.com
Police chase through Boone, Gallatin counties ends near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said. According to dispatchers, the chase started early Friday morning in Gallatin County. Investigators said the suspect led police through Boone County and into Hamilton County before crashing on I-75 near Sharonville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
Liberty Twp. motel catches fire
Firefighters from Liberty Township, Hubbard, Girard, and, Youngstown were called to the Rodeway Inn on Belmont Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Youngstown Air Base also came to assist.
eaglecountryonline.com
Batesville Couple Charged for Allegedly Profiting Off Family Member with Dementia
The charges stem from a guardianship case that was opened in 2018. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide. Photos by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A Batesville couple has been arrested and charged with theft from a legally incompetent family member. Shouna and Christopher Muckerheide have been charged with...
dayton937.com
7 Labor Day Festivals You’ll Want to Attend!
September 3- 5 Holiday at Home is an annual celebration in Kettering, Ohio. It is held the Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend. Activities include a 5K, Arts & Craft and Auto Shows, Children’s Activities, Parade, Entertainment and more! This years theme -Dog Days of Summer – is “dedicated to those in our community with four-legged family members and our local rescue partners who work tirelessly to ensure that all dogs and cats are placed in a loving home,”
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Historical Society Shares 1937 Flood Photos You May Have Never Seen
(Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The Flood of 1937 marked one of the worst natural disasters ever for much of the Ohio River Valley from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Cairo, Illinois. On January 26, 1937, the Ohio River crested at a record high of 80 feet in Cincinnati, nearly 30 feet over flood stage.
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Northbound I-75 near State Route 4 Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>I-70 west closed near Enon Rd due to crash, I-75 NB closed near West Monument Ave. Dayton...
Comments / 0