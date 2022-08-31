ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Power employee rescues cat from under car

A Mississippi Power employee went to help with what he thought was a broken-down car only to end up on a rescue mission for one frightened furry friend. Mississippi Power Engineer Nate Burse says he was on his way to an assignment when he saw what he believed to be a woman next to her broken down car. Nate decided to help the woman and when he reached her, he was told that a kitten had made its way into one of the wheel wells of the car.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Local
Mississippi Business
Biloxi, MS
Business
City
Biloxi, MS
Magnolia State Live

15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing

A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
BILOXI, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mississippi inmate dies at detention center

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
PASCAGOULA, MS
NewsBreak
Economy
WLOX

Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22)

Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
MOSS POINT, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
PASCAGOULA, MS

