WLOX
Trespassers damage Gautier basketball courts amid construction
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2 million renovation and improvement project at Bacot Park began mid-August; now, Gautier Police are searching for a group of individuals who walked onto and damaged the outdoor basketball courts during resurfacing- despite warning signs and posts by the city. Gautier Police posted on Facebook...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power employee rescues cat from under car
A Mississippi Power employee went to help with what he thought was a broken-down car only to end up on a rescue mission for one frightened furry friend. Mississippi Power Engineer Nate Burse says he was on his way to an assignment when he saw what he believed to be a woman next to her broken down car. Nate decided to help the woman and when he reached her, he was told that a kitten had made its way into one of the wheel wells of the car.
Will Smith goes for three touchdowns as Ocean Springs beats Hattiesburg 35-6
HATTIESBURG – With its passing game sputtering, Ocean Springs turned to its running game and its defense, and that was enough to produce a victory.. Sophomore Will Smith Jr. ran for 152 yards and three touchdowns, and the Greyhounds held Hattiesburg to just 107 yards of offense in a workmanlike ...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs Library to close for several months for $1.6 million renovation
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Planning to return a book to the Ocean Springs Library? Better do it soon, because the library will very shortly be closing down for several months to undergo what is being called “a planned makeover and renovation.”. The library will close at midnight on Friday,...
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Mississippi – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at MS Gambling Sites
With tens of millions of dollars in sportsbook bets each month and massive casinos along the Biloxi waterfront, its no wonder Mississippi gambling is a hot topic. But is online gambling legal in the Magnolia State?. Read on as our experts provide the latest insights into gambling at land-based casinos...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Delays on I-10 eastbound past Vancleave/Gautier exit due to holiday weekend traffic
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 1-10 eastbound past MS 57 near the Vancleave/Gautier exit is backed up Friday as of noon. Drivers can expect to see slow moving traffic throughout the area and are advised to use caution when approaching, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WALA-TV FOX10
Facing $6 million hit from temporary loss of cruise ship, Mobile looking for second vessel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Facing a $6 million hit in the coming fiscal year, city leaders are trying to find a new cruise ship to replace the Ecstasy when the Carnival vessel leaves town next month. Carnival Cruise Line announced earlier this year that it planned to move the Ecstasy...
15-year old Mississippi girl reported missing
A 15-year-old Mississippi girl has been reported missing. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Carrie Anderson, 15, was last seen on Thursday at her grandmother’s house on McCardle Road in the Brooklyn community. Anderson is described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-2 inches...
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers present "Strikeout the Stigma" in honor of Suicide Awareness and Prevention Week
Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. |. Mississippi Hotel and Lodging Association says there are over 16,000 hotel rooms...
WLOX
Mississippi businessman Icon Victor Mavar dies
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Victor Mavar, renowned Mississippi Coast businessman and former Mississippi Republican Party Committeeman passed away Saturday, Sept. 3. He was 96 years old. Mavar was an early member of the Mississippi Republican Party and held numerous leadership roles in the early days of the organization. He worked...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mississippi inmate dies at detention center
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is working with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to find out why an inmate died Friday morning in the Adult Detention Center. Around 9 a.m., deputies found Justin Holloman unresponsive in his cell. The jail’s medical staff gave Holloman...
WLOX
Ingalls master shipbuilders pass on their knowledge to the next generation
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Haley Barbour Maritime Training Academy, the next generation of shipbuilders are just starting off in their careers. With a little luck, and a lot of effort, they could one day call themselves master shipbuilders, a title given to those with 40 years of experience on the yard working on all types of vessels. Donna Gardner is one of 27 master shipbuilders at Ingalls. She started her career back in 1982.
WLOX
Friday Night Football Showdown Part 1 (09/02/22)
Highlights from Pass, Bay High, Laurel, Ocean Springs, and Picayune. Stone's Chaz Collins has our play of the night. Scholar Athlete of the Week: Anna Kate Rounsaville. This week's athlete of the week is Gulfport's Anna Kate Rounsaville who is a volleyball and softball star for the Admirals. VOLLEYBALL: Gautier...
WLOX
4th congressional district candidates campaigning in South Mississippi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mike Ezell, Jackson County sheriff, defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in a Republican primary runoff. Now, he’s set to face former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree -- vying for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district seat. Jackson County sheriff Mike Ezell was making his pitch for Washington at...
Mississippi officers cleared of any wrongdoing in shooting during 2021 hostage situation
A Mississippi grand jury has cleared police officers of any wrongdoing concerning a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Gulfport. On Feb. 11, 2021, Jonathan Dion Turner died as a result of injuries from a shooting on David Street in Gulfport. Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to a domestic dispute....
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
WLOX
Moss Point gathers to honor community leader Eric Barnes
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Moss Point community gathered at the Riverfront downtown to celebrate the life of Eric Barnes with a candlelight vigil. Authorities said on August 25, family members found the Trendsetters Barber Shop owner dead in his home. Barnes’ longtime client Dorris Sylvester said she was...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Grammy-nominated country star Deana Carter coming to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Three-time Grammy nominated Deana Carter is coming to Pascagoula as part of her 25th anniversary tour. Perhaps best known for her crossover hit “Strawberry Wine,” Carter is set to perform at the Grand Magnolia Ballroom on Friday, Oct. 28. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are already on sale at www.grandmagmusic.com.
WLOX
Singing River Health pediatrician gives students a lesson in kindness
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System pediatrician Dr. Tyler Sexton knows how to connect with kids in and out of the office. When it comes to those who have been bullied for being different, few understand their pain better. “I was bullied almost my entire life,” he said....
