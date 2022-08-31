A Mississippi Power employee went to help with what he thought was a broken-down car only to end up on a rescue mission for one frightened furry friend. Mississippi Power Engineer Nate Burse says he was on his way to an assignment when he saw what he believed to be a woman next to her broken down car. Nate decided to help the woman and when he reached her, he was told that a kitten had made its way into one of the wheel wells of the car.

