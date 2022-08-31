ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans

Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1

TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock

Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance

Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
C.J. Stoud gives awesome gift to Ohio State teammates

The Ohio State Buckeyes are on paper one of the best teams in college football, coming into the season ranked No.2 in the AP Top 25 rankings led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud will need to be a great leader for the Buckeyes to make it to the College...
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Busting Myths -- The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Provost/OAA is not the worse example on campus. That ignoble prize goes to the Office of Student Life or SL. This model for disorganization and dysfunction is headed by a Vice President, who according to the one dimensional organizational chart on its dizzying uninformative website, sits above 10 Associate Vice Presidents and a “leadership team.”
Buckeye fans can choose from variety of new food options at Ohio Stadium

Alongside traditional favorites like bratwurst, popcorn, pretzels and nachos, Buckeye fans can look forward to several new food options when they visit Ohio Stadium for home football games this season. “We’re excited to offer fans a variety of game day options,” said Chris North, director of operations for Levy, the...
