Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Students gather outside Ohio Union, seek Ohio State’s acknowledgment of Donovan Lewis’ death and end of ties with CPDThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: If Buckeyes ain’t first, they’re lastThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson’s go-ahead, first-career touchdown helps No. 2 Ohio State overcome No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are set to open their season at Ohio Stadium against No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday evening.
New Ohio resident already pandering to Ohio State football fans
Donovan Mitchell is undeniably pandering to Ohio State football fans ahead of Week 1’s game. While Ohioans are so excited about Donovan Mitchell joining the Cleveland Cavaliers backcourt, since when was he an Ohio State football fan?. Though few things unify Ohio quite like Buckeyes football, Mitchell didn’t exactly...
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso threatens to not make College GameDay headgear pick for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Lee Corso is back with the boys after broadcasting live from his home in Week 0. College GameDay is back in Columbus this week for the monumental showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame. Ohio State is the first school where Corso put on the headgear many years ago, and...
ESPN’s College GameDay Still Plans To Visit Ohio State Despite Big Ten's New TV Contract
The network will be without Big Ten games for the first time since 1982 when the conference's new deal with FOX, CBS and NBC kicks in next fall.
Kirk Herbstreit Accidentally Swears During College GameDay
It happens to the best of us.
Ohio State Buckeyes return to the field this Saturday — Here’s what to know
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking the field for their first home game of the 2022-23 season this week.
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Coaches Reach out to Micah Hudson, Garrett Stover, Nigel Smith; Justin Frye Staying in Touch with Jake Wheelock
Cheers, all, we’re one day away from the start of Ohio State’s season. And what better way to start it than with a top-five matchup between the Fighting Irish and the Buckeyes. If you’ve been a frequent reader of this site, you already know how pivotal the weekend is both from an on-field and recruiting standpoint. More than 60 recruits will be making the trek to Columbus for what could be the largest recruiting weekend of the year for OSU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance
Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Harlow College Gameday: Internet reacts to guest picker's performance
Jack Harlow performed on ESPN’s College Gameday. The rapper will also be a guest picker on the program. There were some negative reactions to his performance. Harlow was a guest picker last season since he is from Louisville, and is a Cardinals fan. Many people were surprised that he...
thecomeback.com
C.J. Stoud gives awesome gift to Ohio State teammates
The Ohio State Buckeyes are on paper one of the best teams in college football, coming into the season ranked No.2 in the AP Top 25 rankings led by junior quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud will need to be a great leader for the Buckeyes to make it to the College...
‘We control our own destiny’: Watch Buckeyes hype Saturday opener
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes open the 2022-23 football season at home on Saturday against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. "We control our own destiny — no one else," says a video released Friday by the team.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Gives $500 Express Gift Cards to Entire Ohio State Football Team to Buy New Game Day Suits
C.J. Stroud wants his entire team to be looking fly on game day. In a post-practice speech shared Thursday by the Ohio State football team on its official Twitter account, Stroud told the Buckeyes that he was giving every player a $500 gift card to Express – one of his NIL sponsors – to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following Ohio football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police. A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, […]
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths -- The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Provost/OAA is not the worse example on campus. That ignoble prize goes to the Office of Student Life or SL. This model for disorganization and dysfunction is headed by a Vice President, who according to the one dimensional organizational chart on its dizzying uninformative website, sits above 10 Associate Vice Presidents and a “leadership team.”
osu.edu
Buckeye fans can choose from variety of new food options at Ohio Stadium
Alongside traditional favorites like bratwurst, popcorn, pretzels and nachos, Buckeye fans can look forward to several new food options when they visit Ohio Stadium for home football games this season. “We’re excited to offer fans a variety of game day options,” said Chris North, director of operations for Levy, the...
Pickington, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Pickington. The Upper Arlington High School football team will have a game with Pickerington North High School on September 03, 2022, 07:00:00.
