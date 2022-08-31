The wait is over, and for the first time since a November 26 loss to San Diego State, the Boise State Broncos will take the field this Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac 12. The offseason has been long, the anticipation has been growing, and finally, college football is back for the most beloved team in the state of Idaho. Last season didn't go the way that the Bronco faithful is used to, but this weekend marks a new season and a chance at redemption for last year. Many of the same players are back, and their journey to regain their crown as the king of the Mountain West, and the premier nonpower 5 football program, begins this weekend, and it starts in Corvallis, Oregon.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO