WASHINGTON STATE resumes The Battle of the Palouse on Saturday for the first time since 2016 and it will mark the Cougar debut of Heisman dark horse QB Cameron Ward, and a crimson defense that's created a buzz this offseason. But WSU would be making a mistake to discount Idaho; just ask UW about its loss to Montana last season. Here's how to watch the Cougars' opener.
MISSOULA — Robby Hauck thought it was crazy that this is his final season at Montana as he looked around at the other seniors leaving the field on the first day of camp in August. The senior safety has been here for five years while the program has undergone...
College football is back. And with it comes the return of the Mack Brown victory dance. Brown and the North Carolina Tarheels escaped with a 63-61 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the young season. Afterward, Brown did his infamous jig in the locker room,...
The wait is over, and for the first time since a November 26 loss to San Diego State, the Boise State Broncos will take the field this Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac 12. The offseason has been long, the anticipation has been growing, and finally, college football is back for the most beloved team in the state of Idaho. Last season didn't go the way that the Bronco faithful is used to, but this weekend marks a new season and a chance at redemption for last year. Many of the same players are back, and their journey to regain their crown as the king of the Mountain West, and the premier nonpower 5 football program, begins this weekend, and it starts in Corvallis, Oregon.
The Cougars wore the shirts during warmups prior to their match against Utah State on Thursday night.
There is nothing quite like the epic highs and lows of high school football, and the Flathead Valley schools have experienced both in recent years. There’s the title game appearance by Class B Bigfork last year — only the third in program history— that ended in defeat; the record-breaking performances by now-graduated Glacier star Jake Rendina; and a continued drought of wins by the Flathead Braves.
