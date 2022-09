The Bears Freshman football team traveled to Padua HS on Thursday evening, winning a good battle between the Bears and the Bruins. The Bruins struck right away on their first possession. The drive’s key play was a 35-yard run by a Padua running back to push them into Bears territory. After stops on defense by Bears #24 Roman Gambino for two tackles in the backfield, Parma launched a 25-yard bomb pass by QB #16 to WR #3 for the first score of the day. The extra point was blocked as the Bears collapsed on the kick making the score 6-0 Bruins.

PARMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO