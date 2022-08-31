ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Logan Canyon beavers making a splash by just being beavers

LOGAN, Ut — Along with all of the outdoor activities that draw people to Logan Canyon, there are some celebrities, of sorts, bringing in the crowds this summer. It’s a family of beavers that have made a home at Temple Fork River, in Logan Canyon. Nate Norman from...
LOGAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Logan, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three lanes of I-15 in Davis County closed for repairs after highway buckles

CENTERVILLE, Utah — The extended hot weather in Utah is taking a toll on highways and roads around the state. Drivers in Davis County experienced that firsthand on Thursday afternoon as three lanes of northbound I-15 started to buckle. As a result, those lanes were closed for repairs for roughly four hours Thursday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir

LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Fire Trucks
KSLTV

Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot

TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
TREMONTON, UT
ABC4

Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
CLEARFIELD, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC4

Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
MILLARD COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Mantua authorities seek information on bull that was shot and killed

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Mantua are seeking information on an incident in which a bull was shot and killed last week. According to Mantua Mayor Terry Nelson, the bull had a value of $9,000. The incident occurred on the east side of Mantua Valley near 800 East.
MANTUA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy