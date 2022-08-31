Read full article on original website
Related
kjzz.com
1 extricated from vehicle, critically injured in Woods Cross crash
WOODS CROSS, Utah (KUTV) — A person had to be extricated from a car after suffering critical injuries in a crash Friday morning in Davis County. South Davis Metro Fire crews responded out to reports of a crash on 2600 South around 10 a.m. According to officials, when they...
POLICE: 2 stabbed outside Ogden nightclub
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police. Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning. The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden. Two individuals were stabbed […]
kslnewsradio.com
Logan Canyon beavers making a splash by just being beavers
LOGAN, Ut — Along with all of the outdoor activities that draw people to Logan Canyon, there are some celebrities, of sorts, bringing in the crowds this summer. It’s a family of beavers that have made a home at Temple Fork River, in Logan Canyon. Nate Norman from...
kjzz.com
Heavy delays expected on northbound I-15 due to heat-related road buckling
CENTERVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT officials are warning drivers of road buckling from the extreme heat in Davis County. They are advising drivers to expect long delays on northbound I-15 in the Centerville area. Crews shut down the three left lanes near 2100 North approximately at 4 p.m. and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Three lanes of I-15 in Davis County closed for repairs after highway buckles
CENTERVILLE, Utah — The extended hot weather in Utah is taking a toll on highways and roads around the state. Drivers in Davis County experienced that firsthand on Thursday afternoon as three lanes of northbound I-15 started to buckle. As a result, those lanes were closed for repairs for roughly four hours Thursday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
kslnewsradio.com
Victim in Clearfield shooting arrives at Davis hospital in critical condition
CLEARFIELD, Utah– A man was shot in a Clearfield cemetery Wednesday night and arrived at Davis Hospital in critical condition. According to police reports, a witness called dispatch about screaming and alleged gunshots, along with the suspect telling the victim, “‘if you want to live, get in the vehicle.”
Herald-Journal
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
ksl.com
Woman stuck in mud at Layton reservoir
LAYTON — Mary Green and her husband visited Adams Reservoir Monday night. She said the peaceful evening walk turned into an event that left her traumatized. "My husband was here three or four times to fish," Green said. "He's been wanting to learn fly fishing." Green and her dog,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot
TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
West Nile virus confirmed in Utah resident, first case for the state in 2022
Officials are encouraging Utahns to protect themselves from mosquito bites after the first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed in the state for 2022.
kjzz.com
1 person hospitalized in Clearfield shooting, suspected shooter fired in self-defense
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a Clearfield shooting in which police say the suspected shooter fired in self-defense. According to Clearfield City police, dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday about gun shots and screaming at the city's cemetery in the area of 1200 South and State Street. Callers also reported seeing a person lying in the street with what they assumed was a gunshot wound, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DWR: Avian Flu confirmed in 3 additional Utah counties as hunting seasons begin
SALT LAKE CITY — The first cases of avian flu in Utah were confirmed in April in birds and later in two foxes in June. On Thursday, the Utah Division […]
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
Three counties test positive for avian flu, what hunters need to know
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has confirmed three additional Utah counties with the avian flu. The DWR believes the fall migration of birds caused Davis, Sanpete and Millard County to join the other six Utah counties with a positive case. Although the positive detections decreased throughout the summer months, the […]
kslnewsradio.com
Mantua authorities seek information on bull that was shot and killed
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Authorities in Mantua are seeking information on an incident in which a bull was shot and killed last week. According to Mantua Mayor Terry Nelson, the bull had a value of $9,000. The incident occurred on the east side of Mantua Valley near 800 East.
kslnewsradio.com
Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion
OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
Man in critical condition after shooting at Clearfield Cemetery
CLEARFIELD, Utah — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after police said he was shot during an argument at Clearfield Cemetery. The incident happened at around 9:30 Wednesday night just north of the cemetery. "Witnesses reported hearing an individual screaming at another individual that if he...
'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Comments / 0