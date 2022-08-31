Read full article on original website
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will face its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures, officials warned Monday. As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecast record levels of energy use that could exceed supply...
Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
Woman falls 900 feet to death on Colorado mountain while climbing
A woman died Saturday after falling while climbing near the summit of Capitol Peak in Colorado, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said. The hiker, a Denver resident, was not publicly identified. The woman’s body was recovered after a group of climbers saw a solo climber fall after a rock...
Search suspended for 9 people presumed dead in Washington floatplane crash: Coast Guard
A search for nine people presumed dead after a floatplane crashed in Washington's Puget Sound was suspended on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard called off the search around noon local time after conducting 26 search sorties it said covered about 2,100 square nautical miles. "It...
17-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Florida Keys boat crash. 10 others hurt
A 17-year-old girl died Monday from injuries she suffered as a result of a tragic boating crash off the Upper Florida Keys the night before. Lucy Fernandez, a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, was with 13 other people on board a 28-foot Robalo center console that crashed into a channel marker around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Eleven passengers were initially injured, four of them seriously, including Lucy, and taken to area hospitals.
Missing Washington high school football player found safe, accused of murder
A 16-year-old who vanished on his way to football practice at his Washington state high school Wednesday has been found safe — and is now behind bars. Gabriel Michael Davies and another 16-year-old male have been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, burglary and the unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of a 51-year-old man found fatally shot at home, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.
