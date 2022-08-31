Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side
This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
The ice machine that chills Chicago’s skyscrapers: Inside downtown’s district cooling systems
CHICAGO — If you drive under the Old Main Post Office on the Eisenhower Expressway, just over the river you’ll see a nondescript building that’s easy to miss. The building appears to have a windowless concrete pedestal, and power equipment on the roof. Most people “just don’t know exactly what it is that they’re looking […]
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Horses donated to Far South Side high school
The Chicago High School for Agricultural Science received three new Quarter Horses on its campus in Mount Greenwood.
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Weekend Break: The Great American Lobster Fest
WGN’s Marcella Raymond gives us a sneak peak at the Great American Lobster Fest that is coming to Navy Pier this weekend. It’ll be full of entertainment, food and of course, lobster.
Great American Lobster Fest: Midwest's largest seafood festival opens at Navy Pier
We have to make the most of the last few weekends of summer and if you're a lobster fan, that means heading out to the largest lobster and seafood festival in the Midwest. Jim Rafferty from Green Curtain Events joined Good Day Chicago on Friday to talk about The Great American Lobster Fest.
After Lightning Strikes Auburn Gresham Home, Journalist Asks For Help To Rebuild
AUBURN GRESHAM — A South Side architect and journalist lost her home after a lightning strike set it ablaze late Sunday. Susan Carlotta Ellis is asking for help rebuilding the Perry Avenue home that has been in her family for more than six decades. You can donate to help her here.
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Volunteers Guard DuSable Lake Shore Drive Crosswalk To Highlight Dangers To Pedestrians, Bicyclists
DOWNTOWN — Sporting high-visibility vests and handheld stop signs, safe streets advocates became de facto crossing guards for DuSable Lake Shore Drive earlier this month to spotlight how drivers endanger pedestrians and bicyclists. Local volunteers organized their Red Light Action Aug. 12 to stand their ground in the crosswalk...
Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago
Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
Enjoy Live Music And Hundreds Of Art Vendors At The Free West Loop Art Fest This Weekend
As the last days of summer swing by, what better way to close out the season than a stroll through The West Loop Arts Fest? The successful festival is returning to the heart of West Loop this weekend. Spanning four city blocks filled with vibrant vendors, head over to the West Loop this Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th. StarEvents is producing the event alongside the West Loop Community Organization. The can’t-miss event is back for its fourth year, starting at 10 AM and going to 7 PM. The engaging art-filled event features hundreds of vendors hawking unique, incredible pieces. Here, you’ll find amazing art, enjoy live music, and see interactive art demonstrations as incredible muralists work in person. Now in its fourth year, the annual fest draws a crowd of art lovers looking for their next cool find. Filled with a variety of mixed art mediums, the festival also features jewelry booths, interactive exhibits, food trucks, and fun for all ages. The full list of vendors can be found here. For anyone driving over, parking should be convenient with a bunch of available spaces in nearby garages. The CTA should also take visitors within minutes of the festival.
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall
HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
