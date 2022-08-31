ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

“Follow Me”: Equiticity leads a joyous House Music Ride through Chicago’s South Side

This year the mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has had a packed schedule of Community Mobility Rituals. These are regularly scheduled walking tours and bike rides designed to help strengthen neighborhoods by fostering a sense of camaraderie among residents, while encouraging healthy physical activity and community exploration. Here are some of the offerings:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
bhhschicago.com

511 W Belmont Avenue #32

GORGEOUS UPDATED CONDO Quality 1Bed for Rent! The unit has custom kitchen and bathroom. The kitchen has custom white cabinets, SS appliances, custom backsplash, granite countertops, dishwasher, microwave, and IN-UNIT Laundry. The unit has hardwood floors throughout, custom blinds, track lighting, and ample closet space. The bathroom has slate floors, granite vanity, and large wall mirror. The building has a very clean laundry room with cage storage units and bike room. The building is in a PRIME LOCATION close to Lincoln Park, Lincoln Park Zoo, Oz Park, and Wrightwood Park, where you can go for runs or take your pets for long walks. Entertainment and nightlife venues are close by as are colleges including DePaul University, DeVry University-Illinois, and the University of Chicago. You are a 1/2 Blk to the LAKEFRONT, grocery stores on Broadway, and the RED / BROWN / PURPLE Line is a 7/9 mins walk from the building. You also have express buses on the corner of Lake Shore Drive. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, no rots or pits). MUST SEE!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#South Side Park#Climbing Wall#U S Steel#South Works#South Siders
fox32chicago.com

4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
CHICAGO, IL
tinybeans.com

Your Must-Save List for the Coolest Ice Cream Shops in Chicago

Want the scoop on the coolest ice cream shops across Chicago? These 20 spots serve up creative cones and tasty treats your kids will not soon forget. Going out for an ice cream is a simple and relatively affordable way to celebrate life’s little milestones. Although you don’t need a reason to treat yourself, whether it be the first day of school, a good report card, or a dance recital, a cold, creamy reward helps say, “cone-gratulations.” It’s also a great way to cone-sole (sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves!) a scraped knee, a lost soccer game, or even a bad day. Forget chicken soup: ice cream soothes the soul.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society

Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
CHICAGO, IL
MATC Times

Sunny student duplex- Welcome home

12 month minimum lease: 3 bedroom, 3 baths duplex apartment with over 2,200 Square feet of living space in Hyde Park/Kenwood The newly renovated unit features in unit washer and dryer, new appliances: dish washer, garbage disposal, granite countertops, marble bathrooms, central heat and AC, bamboo and tile flooring, large bedrooms and closets, Satellite television Great location - walk to the lakefront bike path, parks, coffee shop and drugstore. A block and a half from Metra and CTA bus lines.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Enjoy Live Music And Hundreds Of Art Vendors At The Free West Loop Art Fest This Weekend

As the last days of summer swing by, what better way to close out the season than a stroll through The West Loop Arts Fest? The successful festival is returning to the heart of West Loop this weekend. Spanning four city blocks filled with vibrant vendors, head over to the West Loop this Saturday, September 3rd, and Sunday, September 4th.  StarEvents is producing the event alongside the West Loop Community Organization. The can’t-miss event is back for its fourth year, starting at 10 AM and going to 7 PM. The engaging art-filled event features hundreds of vendors hawking unique, incredible pieces. Here, you’ll find amazing art, enjoy live music, and see interactive art demonstrations as incredible muralists work in person.  Now in its fourth year, the annual fest draws a crowd of art lovers looking for their next cool find. Filled with a variety of mixed art mediums, the festival also features jewelry booths, interactive exhibits, food trucks, and fun for all ages.   The full list of vendors can be found here. For anyone driving over, parking should be convenient with a bunch of available spaces in nearby garages. The CTA should also take visitors within minutes of the festival.  
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

8800 W 76th Place #GE

Check out this lower-ground floor unit. Rent is only $950 including water, gas, scavenger, lawn care, snow removal and 2 assigned parking spots, coin-operated laundry facility on the same floor, tenant only pays electric bill, building facing a public park with playground, baseball field and picnic gazebo! Green-field is just across the street, take a nice walk, get some fresh air, enjoy the view!
JUSTICE, IL
insideedition.com

Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime

The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall

HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy