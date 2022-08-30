ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener

One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
COLFAX, CA
asumag.com

Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.

The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
San Diego, CA
City
Northridge, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Paradise, NV
ABC10

Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

ARCO Arena demolished, clearing way for teaching hospital in Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The former home of the Sacramento Kings has been demolished, clearing the way for a new teaching hospital in Natomas. "A big day for our region. Arco served us well... onward to bringing healthcare and an economic engine to @TheCityofSac (Sacramento)," said Councilmember Angelique Ashby on Twitter.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mountains Lions Captured On Video In Sonora

Sonora, CA– A security camera captured a pair of Mountain Lions walking down a residential driveway. The location is on Highway 49 just past Columbia Way. This video footage has been submitted by Barbara Merline. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has released some tips for safely...
SONORA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csun#Unlv#United Soccer Coaches#Pacific#San Diego State#Csun Travels#Matadors#The Wcc Network#Rebel Tv#Youtube Com#Tigers#Uc San Diego#Csub#Rebels
Calaveras Enterprise

Calaveras High School valedictorian receives $20K Golden 1 scholarship

Garrett Hesser graduated at the top of his class at Calaveras High School in 2022, alongside his cousin Emma Alliende, who tied with him for the title of top valedictorian. Hesser was recently awarded a scholarship of $20,000, to be distributed over four years of his college education, from Golden 1 Credit Union, headquartered in Sacramento.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KESQ

5 shot in Northern California at house party

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people were shot Saturday in Northern California at a house party, police said. All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.
CHICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sacramento

Body found floating in American River in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The search for a body spotted floating in the American River has ended.On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department received a call stating that a body was seen floating in the river. When fire department personnel arrived at the scene, they deployed a boat and crew to look for the body. Just after 4:30 p.m., the fire department found the body in the area of Vine and N. 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be turned over to the coroner's office.This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues

The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy