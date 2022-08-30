SACRAMENTO - The search for a body spotted floating in the American River has ended.On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department received a call stating that a body was seen floating in the river. When fire department personnel arrived at the scene, they deployed a boat and crew to look for the body. Just after 4:30 p.m., the fire department found the body in the area of Vine and N. 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be turned over to the coroner's office.This is a developing story.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO