Nearly 100 East Texas school districts to stand with Uvalde on Tuesday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nearly 100 East Texas schools have announced how they plan to show support to the Uvalde community on their first day back to campus. Tragedy struck Robb Elementary school in Uvalde on May 24 after a mass shooting claiming the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Tuesday is set to […]
Multiple students taken to hospital for dehydration following halftime performance at East Texas high school football game
BROWNSBORO, Texas — Multiple students were hospitalized and evaluated for heat-related illnesses during Brownsboro's football game Friday night. According to Brownsboro Fire and Rescue, following the halftime show around 9 p.m., student performers and band members began to exit the field when officials were alerted of three students who were in need of medical attention for "heat exposure type symptoms."
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report For Aug. 28-Sept. 4, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Aug. 8-Sept. 4, 2022, included:. Penny Pritchard, 48 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Sept 3, 2022, for Possession of less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. Joseph Mungo, 34...
Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Drunk Driving With Grandchild In Truck
A 59-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of drunk driving with his grandchild in the truck at the time of his arrest, according to arrest reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper George Greenway reported stopping a Chevrolet Silverado around 7:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, for driving 63 in a 55 mile per hour speed zone on State Highway 11. Upon contact with the driver, Greenway reported smelling a strong alcohol odor emitting from inside the pickup and noticed two open containers in the passenger’s lap.
Man Jailed On Controlled Substance Charge Following CR 3646 Disturbance
A 48-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Sunday on a controlled substance charge, following a CR 3646 disturbance, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Isaac Foley, Drew Fisher and Poindexter, and Sgt. Tanner Steward were dispatched at 4:27 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, to the man’s County Road 3646 residence, where an active disturbance was reported to be in progress. Before arrival dispatchers reported a man involved was alleged to have a baseball bat.
Missing Rusk County man found
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reports a man reported missing Sunday has been located. The sheriff’s office reported on social media that James Edward Lancaster Jr. was located.
Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers. “Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by […]
Sister of 2007 Wood County murder victim reacts to arrest of suspect
City of Tyler retimes 19 traffic signals as part of master plan study. With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. Updated: 1 hour ago. The weather may be bringing unwanted visitors into your yard. Recent drought conditions...
Officials investigating after new house under construction catches fire in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating after crews extinguished an early Monday morning fire at a new house under construction. Around 5 a.m., Payne Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a structure fire in Cedar Creek Cove and found a new house under...
Smith County chase leads to recovery of stolen truck, arrest
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is in custody after a traffic stop led to a chase in Tyler Friday morning. According to Tyler Police, an officer was doing a routine traffic stop on a truck at 11:20 a.m. Dispatch ran the plates as usual when the vehicle came up as stolen, and a […]
Family speaks after arrest made in 15-year-old cold case murder of Brittany McGlone
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Chad Earl Carr in connection with the 15-year-old murder case of Brittany McGlone. Brittany’s sister Hope McGlone says it’s a day she didn’t see coming. “I just never kind of thought I would see...
Harrison County, TX Woman Sentenced for Trafficking Fentanyl
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl, which often results in overdose deaths. A Harleton, Texas woman has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations...
1 person cited for illegally taking alligator in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person was cited after confessing to illegally taking an American alligator after game wardens found a dead alligator in an Anderson County creek last month. On Aug. 17, a game warden responded to a call about a dead alligator in Squirrel Creek located on...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
Emory Man Accused Of Unlawful Disclosure Or Promotion Of Intimate Visual Material
A 29-year-old Emory man accused of unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was among 11 jailed this week on felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports.. I-30 West Arrest. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Corley Weatherford and Sgt. Richard Greer served Coby Clifton Wiebe with a...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Involving Longview (TX) Fire Engine
Longview (TX) police say the driver of a Longview fire engine failed to yield right-of-way, resulting in the death of a Hallsville man, KLTV.com reported Friday. According to the police Facebook post, an initial investigation revealed an LFD fire engine was traveling west on Alpine Road at 6:35 p.m. Thursday and failed to yield right-of-way while turning onto East Ann Drive. James Ray Neuville, 60, was driving a motorcycle east on Alpine Road and laid his motorcycle on the ground to avoid collision with the fire engine, the report said.
Tyler Police: Part of Cumberland Road reopened after vehicle hits gas line
UPDATE – The road has now been re-opened for travel. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of traffic on Cumberland Road between Old Hickory Road and Oak Creek Circle are closed after a vehicle hit a gas line in the area, Tyler Police said. Police are working the single-vehicle accident on the 1500 block of […]
Deaths on Toll 49 raise concerns in many Tyler area residents
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — This week, another person lost their life on Toll 49. This was at least the fourth fatal wreck KETK News has reported on that toll road in just this year. “I won’t drive it myself,” said Richard Petty, a concerned driver. Petty, a Tyler resident, said he tries to bypass the […]
Gregg County Fair to return Sept. 9-17th
General admission this year is $6 per person. Children 3 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are free as well as military personnel with ID.
Movies in the Park to return to Tyler’s Bergfeld Park this fall
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Parks and Rec Department has released the lineup for this fall’s Movies in the Park showings. Beginning on Sept. 24, officials said the following family-friendly movies will be shown at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave on Saturdays this fall: Sonic 2, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Pinocchio (2018), […]
