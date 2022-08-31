Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
What is Paxlovid COVID-19 rebound? Experts answer your questions
Clinical trials showed that some re-emergence, or rebound, of COVID-19 symptoms, was possible in people who take Paxlovid, but reported levels seem higher. The cases of rebound may have less to do with Paxlovid and more to do with a disease-versus-immune-system tug of war. Some research suggests that rebounds are...
Medical News Today
Medical cannabis shows promise as potential migraine treatment
More than 1 billion people around the world have migraine headaches each year. Researchers from the University of Arizona published a study that supports medical cannabis as a potential migraine treatment. Experts agree there are both pros and cons to medical cannabis use and provide insights into what they would...
Medical News Today
Moderate or vigorous exercise may boost heart health, large study finds
Researchers gave participants in the United Kingdom an electronic device that tracked their exercise level and frequency for a week, in a large study of nearly 95,000 people. The researchers later accessed the participants’ health records to see how their exercise data compared to any incidents of heart failure.
Medical News Today
Can mosquitoes spread SARS-CoV-2? Experts weigh in
Because a number of viruses can be transmitted through mosquito bites, people may wonder if the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can also circulate this way. The answer is “no,” according to Dr. Daniel Markowski, technical advisor for the American Mosquito Control Association. “There is no evidence that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical News Today
Children more likely to disclose mental health issues to a robot, study shows
The growing youth mental health crisis highlights a need for early detection and treatment of mental health disorders. A new study by University of Cambridge researchers found that socially assistive robots (SARs) could serve as a potential diagnostic tool for mental health. According to the researchers, the study is the...
Medical News Today
Blue light exposure may accelerate aging, a fruit fly study finds
Exposure to blue light is becoming increasingly commonplace, from the artificial lighting in our homes to the increased use of our devices. Blue light exposure before bedtime impacts your circadian rhythm and sleep quality, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a new fruit fly study,...
Comments / 0