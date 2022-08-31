Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Shaquille O’Neal squashed beef with Alonzo Mourning by apologizing for being hypocrite before they were Miami Heat teammates
Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed how he and Alonzo Mourning ended their beef during O’Neal’s Miami Heat tenure. “I had beef with Alonzo Mourning,” O’Neal said. “And then when he came to the Miami Heat, I had to sit him down and apologize. I said, ‘You know what Alonzo, I was a hypocrite. I never knew you was this great.’ Alonzo Mourning is a great dude.”
The major price Lakers star LeBron James will have to pay if he wants to play with sons in NBA, per Jalen Rose
LeBron James has made it abundantly clear that his dream is now to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Right now, though, there has been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles Lakers superstar potentially also playing on the same team with his second son, Bryce, who himself is two years younger than Bronny.
Steph Curry open to playing for 1 other team besides Warriors?
Steph Curry seems all but destined to be a one-team NBA star. But the door may be slightly ajar for someone else to crash the party. The Golden State Warriors reigning Finals MVP was honored this week by the City of Charlotte, N.C. Curry received a key to the city from mayor Vi Lyles and made a few remarks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
BET
Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match
Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Had Beef With Alonzo Mourning Until They Teamed Up In Miami: “I Had To Sit Down And Apologize.”
Shaquille O'Neal made several enemies during his NBA career for a variety of reasons. His beef with Kobe Bryant was really (in)famous, but that wasn't the only one Shaq had during his tenure. He left the Orlando Magic on bad terms, with his ego getting in the way of his relationship with Penny Hardaway.
Tim Hardaway says Kyle Lowry isn’t fat and wears football pads to make himself look bigger
Though NBA fans across the United States tend to agree that Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the better veteran guards in the NBA, one point of criticism that Lowry has faced for years has to do with his weight. Overall, there is a belief that Lowry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Tim Hardaway tells Kyle Lowry to stop flopping and falling all the time: ‘The Heat need you at point guard’
Last summer, the Miami Heat made a big move when they traded for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. Lowry has championship pedigree and is a solid guard in the league. Unfortunately, Lowry’s 2021-22 season with the Heat wasn’t much to write home about. According to Heat legend Tim...
BET
Rapper J. Cole Lands The Cover Of NBA 2K23’s “Dreamer Edition”
J. Cole continues to follow his hoop dreams as he lands the cover for NBA 2k23’s exclusive “Dreamers Edition.”. The NBA 2k Twitter account shared the news yesterday (September 1), unveiling the cover, which shows the rapper sitting on the ground in what looks like a piece of a basketball court as he looks on in the clouds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Miami Heat Have Won The Most Playoff Games Since 2005 With 123 Wins
The Miami Heat have been one of the more successful franchises in the NBA since the turn of the century. They have had remarkable success, considering they were an expansion team that joined the league in 1988 and they have Pat Riley to thank for that. After being mired in mediocrity for much of their early existence, Riley's arrival in 1995 changed the fortunes of the franchise.
AOL Corp
Big Brother’s Kyle Says He'll 'Learn and Grow' From Racism Controversy
Kyle Capener became the latest houseguest evicted from Big Brother after a controversial week where comments he made about race inside the house came to light in a tense and emotional house meeting. ‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?. The unemployed Utah native, 29, was evicted unanimously on...
Ja Morant, James Harden, Trae Young, NBA stars react as Serena Williams bows out of US Open
Serena Williams is officially bowing out of tennis after losing her third round match-up with Ajla Tomljanović in the 2022 US Open. Despite the defeat, Ja Morant, James Harden, Trae Young and the other NBA stars who watched the showdown couldn’t help but feel proud of the sports icon and her incredible display.
Ime Udoka Favorite To Win NBA Coach Of The Year In 2022-23 Season
In North America, coaching and managerial awards can often garner almost as much attention as those handed out to the players themselves. This might seem a tad unusual to those from other countries who don’t know very much about American sporting culture, but things have been this way for a long time.
Yardbarker
Caron Butler Names His Ideal Lineup For A Blacktop Team: "Kobe, MJ, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, Jamal Crawford, And Myself As The Coach."
Fans of different eras of the BA often like to talk about what would happen if all-time greats met on the blacktop for street basketball instead of the regulation NBA basketball we see them play. The game changes a lot when there aren't NBA rules to dictate the pace and call fouls, so an excellent NBA player may not be a great street player and vice versa.
Comments / 1