Shaquille O’Neal squashed beef with Alonzo Mourning by apologizing for being hypocrite before they were Miami Heat teammates

Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal recently revealed how he and Alonzo Mourning ended their beef during O’Neal’s Miami Heat tenure. “I had beef with Alonzo Mourning,” O’Neal said. “And then when he came to the Miami Heat, I had to sit him down and apologize. I said, ‘You know what Alonzo, I was a hypocrite. I never knew you was this great.’ Alonzo Mourning is a great dude.”
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Police Say Fan Banned By BYU Does Not Appear To Have Yelled Racial Slurs During Volleyball Match

Brigham Young University is currently investigating racial slurs yelled at a Black Duke volleyball player during a match last week. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, BYU Police Lt. George Besendofer said on Tuesday (August 30) that based on an initial review of surveillance footage of the crowd, the person banned from attending university sporting events wasn’t shouting anything while the Duke player was serving.
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Rapper J. Cole Lands The Cover Of NBA 2K23’s “Dreamer Edition”

J. Cole continues to follow his hoop dreams as he lands the cover for NBA 2k23’s exclusive “Dreamers Edition.”. The NBA 2k Twitter account shared the news yesterday (September 1), unveiling the cover, which shows the rapper sitting on the ground in what looks like a piece of a basketball court as he looks on in the clouds.
The Miami Heat Have Won The Most Playoff Games Since 2005 With 123 Wins

The Miami Heat have been one of the more successful franchises in the NBA since the turn of the century. They have had remarkable success, considering they were an expansion team that joined the league in 1988 and they have Pat Riley to thank for that. After being mired in mediocrity for much of their early existence, Riley's arrival in 1995 changed the fortunes of the franchise.
Big Brother’s Kyle Says He'll 'Learn and Grow' From Racism Controversy

Kyle Capener became the latest houseguest evicted from Big Brother after a controversial week where comments he made about race inside the house came to light in a tense and emotional house meeting. ‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?. The unemployed Utah native, 29, was evicted unanimously on...
Caron Butler Names His Ideal Lineup For A Blacktop Team: "Kobe, MJ, Matt Barnes, Stephen Jackson, Jamal Crawford, And Myself As The Coach."

Fans of different eras of the BA often like to talk about what would happen if all-time greats met on the blacktop for street basketball instead of the regulation NBA basketball we see them play. The game changes a lot when there aren't NBA rules to dictate the pace and call fouls, so an excellent NBA player may not be a great street player and vice versa.
