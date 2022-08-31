ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, ID

85th Birthday for Ranee "Kate" Palmer

The entire family of Ranee "Kate" Palmer want to wish her a Happy 85th Birthday on September 9th. Kate was born in Preston, Idaho, in 1937. She has lived in Sugar City since 1962 raising 7 children with her beloved husband Max Palmer who passed away in 2021 after 65 years of marriage.
SUGAR CITY, ID
Center Stage lights up for fall 2022

Brigham Young University-Idaho has released the names of the stars that will be headlining its performances on Center Stage for the fall 2022 season. According to the university’s Newsroom website, a “world-renowned pianist, a tribute band, family performers, and a Tony Award-winning singer” are all scheduled to perform this fall.
REXBURG, ID

