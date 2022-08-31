Read full article on original website
NPR
'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm
And finally today, Kenya Hunt mentioned that Lizzo graces the cover of the September issue of Elle U.K., but that isn't the only place you can see her. Her upcoming tour, her first in three years, is about to kick off in just a few weeks. And if you've ever seen her perform, then you already know the superstar knows how to put on a show.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
NPR
Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'
EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Foo Fighters perform an emotional tribute concert for drummer Taylor Hawkins
At the end of the Foo Fighters concert Friday night in London, frontman Dave Grohl ordered the crowd to make some noise — but not as a way to wrap up the show. "Let's hear it one more time for Taylor f****** Hawkins as loud as you can," Grohl shouted. "We love you Taylor!"
Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival
Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
NPR
Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine
If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
NPR
Yungblud on his new album and the importance of self-acceptance
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with musician Yungblud about his new eponymous album, featuring songs that focus on the importance of self-acceptance. Note to listeners: This interview mentions self-harm.
NPR
TV review: 'The Patient'
FX's new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer. Actor Steve Carell plays a therapist taken prisoner by a serial killer in a new dramatic series FX has made for Hulu. It's called "The Patient." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says Carell delivers some of his finest work yet as a psychologist who learns as much about himself as the murderer he's trying to treat.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
NPR
Brendan Fraser sheds tears for a standing ovation at the premiere of his comeback role
Actor Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation Sunday night at the Venice Film Festival, after making a comeback to the profession following personal struggles. Fraser was attending the world premiere of The Whale, a movie in which he plays the lead character Charlie, an English teacher reconnecting with his teenage daughter.
NPR
'Honk For Jesus Save Your Soul' Is a Celebration of Worship And Satire of Religion
STERLING K BROWN: (As Lee-Curtis Childs) You married a winner, and that's all I intend to do. Hey. I'm Rocky up in this fight (laughter). REGINA HALL: (As Trinitie Childs) Rocky didn't win. HALL: (As Lee-Curtis Childs) How's that now?. ADAMMA EBO: Where we find them in the film is...
NPR
Books We Love: Thrillers to get your blood pumping
Need a good mystery to get your blood pumping? We hear NPR staff picks from our Books We Love list: "The Verifiers," "The Paris Apartment," and "The Latinist." NPR's Books We Love has dozens of suggestions for new novels read and approved by our staff and contributors. And who knew? Some of our editors enjoy a good mystery - must be the satisfaction they get from all that fact-checking they do.
NPR
CNN's 'No Ordinary Life' highlights the lives of 5 women war videographers
Audio will be available later today. A new documentary follows the unique experience of women videographers covering war. "No Ordinary Life" makes its television debut on CNN.
NPR
"Mo" for Mohammed
Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer and his family arrived in a suburb of Houston as refugees in 1990, displaced by the Gulf War. For twenty years, they waited for their asylum status to be granted. In this episode, Morning Edition and Up First host Leila Fadel sits down with Amer to talk about how he drew from his family's experiences to create the new Netflix comedy, Mo.
NPR
'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' are giant gambles. Will they pay off?
This is FRESH AIR. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" premieres today on Amazon Prime Video. Two weeks ago, "House Of The Dragon" premiered on HBO. Both of them are long-awaited prequel series to wildly popular fantasy hits - Peter Jackson's "Lord Of The Rings" movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and HBO's "The Game Of Thrones" series based on the books by George R.R. Martin. And both of them, it turns out, are among the most expensive TV series ever made. Our TV critic David Bianculli reviews them both.
NPR
Smokey Robinson / Isaac Hayes
Our week of archival music interviews continues with Smokey Robinson, one of the greatest soul singers ever, and one of the most important figures in the development of Motown Records. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2006. The movie Shaft helped launch the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The academy...
