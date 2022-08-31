ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

NPR

'Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' director on how the show found its rhythm

And finally today, Kenya Hunt mentioned that Lizzo graces the cover of the September issue of Elle U.K., but that isn't the only place you can see her. Her upcoming tour, her first in three years, is about to kick off in just a few weeks. And if you've ever seen her perform, then you already know the superstar knows how to put on a show.
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Ezra Furman on her latest 'All Of Us Flames'

EZRA FURMAN: (Singing) I told you on the phone. I told you I was trouble, man. SIMON: She largely wrote her new album, "All Of Us Flames," during the early pandemic, a time when, yes, a lot of people thought life as we knew it was over. But her music reminds us that many people, especially those who face persecution and marginalization, have been facing their own apocalypses forever, and they learned to persevere together. Ezra Furman joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Hillary Clinton Ditches Her Pantsuit For Powder Blue Gown In Rare Red Carpet Appearance At 2022 Venice Film Festival

Dressed to impress! Hillary Clinton made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 31. The former Secretary of State was all smiles while posing for the cameras as she arrived for the debut of Noah Baumbach's film White Noise, starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. As Hillary is not a regular attendee of international movie premieres, her appearance at the upscale entertainment event sparked confusion for fans. Some theorized her attendance may be connected to her and her daughter Chelsea's upcoming documentary detailing the inspiring life of Zarifa Ghafari, one of...
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Elle's new editor in chief is shaking up the magazine

If you love fashion, as many of us do, then you know September is a big month. It's when New York, London, Paris and Milan hold their fashion weeks, where designers show off their upcoming collections. And that's when fashion magazines drop their coveted and lucrative September issues, even though, yes, the book generally comes out in the summer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NPR

TV review: 'The Patient'

FX's new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer. Actor Steve Carell plays a therapist taken prisoner by a serial killer in a new dramatic series FX has made for Hulu. It's called "The Patient." NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says Carell delivers some of his finest work yet as a psychologist who learns as much about himself as the murderer he's trying to treat.
TV SERIES
NPR

Brendan Fraser sheds tears for a standing ovation at the premiere of his comeback role

Actor Brendan Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation Sunday night at the Venice Film Festival, after making a comeback to the profession following personal struggles. Fraser was attending the world premiere of The Whale, a movie in which he plays the lead character Charlie, an English teacher reconnecting with his teenage daughter.
MOVIES
NPR

Books We Love: Thrillers to get your blood pumping

Need a good mystery to get your blood pumping? We hear NPR staff picks from our Books We Love list: "The Verifiers," "The Paris Apartment," and "The Latinist." NPR's Books We Love has dozens of suggestions for new novels read and approved by our staff and contributors. And who knew? Some of our editors enjoy a good mystery - must be the satisfaction they get from all that fact-checking they do.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

"Mo" for Mohammed

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer and his family arrived in a suburb of Houston as refugees in 1990, displaced by the Gulf War. For twenty years, they waited for their asylum status to be granted. In this episode, Morning Edition and Up First host Leila Fadel sits down with Amer to talk about how he drew from his family's experiences to create the new Netflix comedy, Mo.
HOUSTON, TX
NPR

'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon' are giant gambles. Will they pay off?

This is FRESH AIR. "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" premieres today on Amazon Prime Video. Two weeks ago, "House Of The Dragon" premiered on HBO. Both of them are long-awaited prequel series to wildly popular fantasy hits - Peter Jackson's "Lord Of The Rings" movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's novels and HBO's "The Game Of Thrones" series based on the books by George R.R. Martin. And both of them, it turns out, are among the most expensive TV series ever made. Our TV critic David Bianculli reviews them both.
TV SERIES
NPR

Smokey Robinson / Isaac Hayes

Our week of archival music interviews continues with Smokey Robinson, one of the greatest soul singers ever, and one of the most important figures in the development of Motown Records. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2006. The movie Shaft helped launch the blaxploitation genre of the '70s. The academy...
CELEBRITIES

