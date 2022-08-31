Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Tesla spotted stacking structural battery packs at Gigafactory Texas; what’s happening?
Tesla has been spotted stacking an impressive number of structural battery packs in inventory at Gigafactory Texas. We look into what could be happening. When Tesla started production of Model Y at Gigafactory Texas earlier this year, it launched a new architecture for the electric SUV based on Tesla’s new structural battery pack design.
teslarati.com
Tesla formally hits 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone
A recent announcement from Tesla China has revealed that the electric vehicle maker now has 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone. These stations offer 890 rapid-charging stalls, and they are expected to provide Tesla owners in the city with ample locations to recharge their Teslas when needed. Tesla China noted...
teslarati.com
Tesla files to build EV batteries on new production lines at Fremont Factory
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has filed to build a new battery manufacturing equipment line at the Fremont Factory in Northern California. The factory, which Tesla purchased in 2010, is the only in the company’s lineup to produce all four models. It has not been known as a battery cell or pack manufacturing plant, as the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, produces those EV components. However, the filings indicate Tesla may be looking to slightly expand its cell manufacturing efforts with new production lines at Fremont.
motor1.com
VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025
Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
CNET
Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players
More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS・
makeuseof.com
What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?
Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS・
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
Motley Fool
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
electrek.co
A group of Tesla owners claims to go on hunger strike for Elon Musk’s attention, but there’s more
A group of Tesla owners in Norway claims they are going on a hunger strike to get Elon Musk’s attention about a long series of problems they claim to have with their vehicles. However, it looks like there might be another motive. Elon Musk was just in Norway earlier...
Exxon, Shell sell California oil assets for $4 billion to IKAV
HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Shell Plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday confirmed the sale of their California oil joint-venture Aera to German asset manager IKAV for $4 billion, ending a 25-year-long partnership that was one of the state's largest oil producers.
motor1.com
Sono Motors reaches 20,000 reservations for Sion Solar EV
Sono Motors is an EV startup whose ambition was to develop and sell an affordable solar electric hatchback that would essentially democratise solar EVs in a way other manufacturers have so far not been able to. Last October we reported that the company had reached 15,000 paid reservations for its...
nextbigfuture.com
Fourth Tesla Virtual Power Plant Events in 17 Days $TSLA
Today will be the fourth Tesla-PGE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) event in 17 days. VPP today. This will be for about 2 hours. A solar power blog reported that earlier Tesla-PFE were targeting or estimating 20-60 hours per year. The VPP only operates from May to October. 60 days at...
motor1.com
Wall Street analyst visits Tesla factory, cites "unprecedented demand"
It seems we're constantly talking about the demand for Tesla's vehicles and the demand for EVs in general. For years, there was reportedly "no demand" for Tesla's EVs, people didn't want EVs, the demand had fallen off a cliff, and bankruptcy was looming. However, in reality, the demand is growing like crazy, and that has been the case for many years now.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Tesla Struggling Rivals Lucid and Nikola Need Cash
Soaring commodity prices are hobbling electric-vehicle startups. At the rate things are going, the cost surge may well disrupt the auto industry's disruptors. The cost of battery development has more than doubled since the coronavirus pandemic, research firm AlixPartners has calculated. That's due to the supply-chain wreck caused by the pandemic and to the soaring prices of raw materials after Russia invaded Ukraine. Both countries are big producers of minerals.
The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up
After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
