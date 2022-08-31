ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

teslarati.com

Tesla formally hits 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone

A recent announcement from Tesla China has revealed that the electric vehicle maker now has 100 Supercharger stations in Beijing alone. These stations offer 890 rapid-charging stalls, and they are expected to provide Tesla owners in the city with ample locations to recharge their Teslas when needed. Tesla China noted...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla files to build EV batteries on new production lines at Fremont Factory

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has filed to build a new battery manufacturing equipment line at the Fremont Factory in Northern California. The factory, which Tesla purchased in 2010, is the only in the company’s lineup to produce all four models. It has not been known as a battery cell or pack manufacturing plant, as the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, produces those EV components. However, the filings indicate Tesla may be looking to slightly expand its cell manufacturing efforts with new production lines at Fremont.
FREMONT, CA
motor1.com

VW will accelerate EV shift hoping to overtake Tesla by 2025

Oliver Blume, Porsche Chief Executive and now also the new CEO of Volkswagen after Herbet Diess was forced to step down announced he wants to keep the manufacturer’s current path towards electrification and, where possible, increase its pace. The new VW boss noted that the automaker would need to...
ECONOMY
CNET

Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players

More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
Benzinga

Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds

When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
motor1.com

Sono Motors reaches 20,000 reservations for Sion Solar EV

Sono Motors is an EV startup whose ambition was to develop and sell an affordable solar electric hatchback that would essentially democratise solar EVs in a way other manufacturers have so far not been able to. Last October we reported that the company had reached 15,000 paid reservations for its...
ECONOMY
nextbigfuture.com

Fourth Tesla Virtual Power Plant Events in 17 Days $TSLA

Today will be the fourth Tesla-PGE Virtual Power Plant (VPP) event in 17 days. VPP today. This will be for about 2 hours. A solar power blog reported that earlier Tesla-PFE were targeting or estimating 20-60 hours per year. The VPP only operates from May to October. 60 days at...
INDUSTRY
motor1.com

Wall Street analyst visits Tesla factory, cites "unprecedented demand"

It seems we're constantly talking about the demand for Tesla's vehicles and the demand for EVs in general. For years, there was reportedly "no demand" for Tesla's EVs, people didn't want EVs, the demand had fallen off a cliff, and bankruptcy was looming. However, in reality, the demand is growing like crazy, and that has been the case for many years now.
ECONOMY
electrek.co

These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound

UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Tesla Struggling Rivals Lucid and Nikola Need Cash

Soaring commodity prices are hobbling electric-vehicle startups. At the rate things are going, the cost surge may well disrupt the auto industry's disruptors. The cost of battery development has more than doubled since the coronavirus pandemic, research firm AlixPartners has calculated. That's due to the supply-chain wreck caused by the pandemic and to the soaring prices of raw materials after Russia invaded Ukraine. Both countries are big producers of minerals.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

The Real Reason Why Teslas Don't Depreciate Like Other EVs

Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Forget Green Hydrogen, Pink Hydrogen is Heating Up

After years of hype and broken promises, investors are hoping this time might really be different for hydrogen stocks. A sudden sense of climate urgency in boardrooms and government alike has spiked interest in emerging technologies that could help reach aggressive decarbonization goals. That includes hydrogen, especially hydrogen produced with renewable energy to create truly carbon-free fuel. This so-called green hydrogen could decarbonize industrial processes, and perhaps make marginal contributions to transportation and heating as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

