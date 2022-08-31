Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
September’s Ubisoft Forward to feature new Assassin’s Creed, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull & Bones info
Maybe we'll get news on the new assassin. Ubisoft is behind some of the biggest gaming franchises like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Watch Dogs. The developer also has many new games in the works, with some already announced and more to likely come in the future. Players will learn all about these upcoming games and more during the next Ubisoft Forward, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2pm CT.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect slams ‘slimy’ Call of Duty devs for allegedly stealing DEADROP designs
Last month, Dr Disrespect’s fans accused Call of Duty developers of releasing a skin that looked remarkably similar to a character design that appeared in promotional material for Midnight Society’s upcoming first release, DEADROP. Robert Bowling, the studio head at Midnight Society who created the character design the...
dotesports.com
Got extra Legend Tokens? New Apex update gives you a way to spend them
Alongside a bug fix update, Respawn has released a new iteration of the weapon recolor store in Apex Legends. The event lasts for roughly two weeks and features a rotating assortment of recolored legendary skins available for purchase. Like the usual featured skin recolors, players can purchase these recolors with Legend Tokens as long as they already own the base skin. If you’ve been saving up Legend Tokens for a few seasons now, chances are you’ll be able to grab plenty of recolors over the duration of the sale.
dotesports.com
When will the new Cavern Crawl map release in Dota 2?
Dota 2’s annual battle pass event commemorating the biggest tournament of the year, The International, was released on Sept. 1. The battle pass came with a slew of new seasonal features and some old fan favorites returning. One of the returning favorites of many was the Cavern Crawl side activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How do Stickers work in the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass?
The 2022 battle pass in Dota 2 went live on Sept. 1, introducing lots of new content to unlock as the International 2022’s prize pool surpasses milestones. While there are quite a few Arcanas and skins to unlock in this battle pass, more will become available in Part II alongside Diretide. In addition to the content expected to be released in the battle pass’ second part, there are some that Valve will roll out in the upcoming weeks, like Stickers.
dotesports.com
Latest Apex Legends quest seems to confirm Divided Moon map leak
It’s been a long run up to Apex Legends’ newest battle royale map, perhaps made even longer by the spring 2022 leaks that revealed new legends, heirlooms, and a new map that was still in development. The map in question was clearly unfinished, with plenty of untextured geometry all over it, but the bones of the map and its skybox looked an awful lot like a meteor or moon that had been violently broken apart.
dotesports.com
Overwatch League drops a summery new Genji skin
Blizzard has revealed a new Genji skin to celebrate the end of the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown. Called Happi Genji, the skin features the cyborg ninja in his human form. In true summer fashion, he’s sporting a pair of swim trunks, a towel, and a happi, a traditional Japanese coat that’s often worn at festivals. When combined with his gloved hand and green flip-flops that match his viridian hair, the effect is positively tropical. Happi also turns his shuriken into ribboned favors that match the colors featured throughout the skin. It’s available now to purchase in-game.
dotesports.com
Be warned: Splatoon 3 has leaked a week early and there’s spoilers everywhere
Be warned Splatoon 3 fans: The highly anticipated Nintendo sequel has hit shelves a little early (seven days, to be precise) and there’s already spoilers spilling onto Reddit, YouTube, and across social media. The newest release in the Splatoon series hasn’t gone off without a hitch, with spoilers littering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
XSET’s Cryocells admits VALORANT Chamber nerfs haven’t ‘affected’ the agent
Riot Games has attempted to balance VALORANT’s Chamber over the course of the last several months, but some pro player don’t think the devs have done enough. Matthew “Cryocells” Panganiban, a player for XSET, isn’t convinced Riot has succeeded in balancing the agent. “I feel that they still haven’t really changed what makes Chamber really strong,” Cryocells said in an interview with Run It Back.
dotesports.com
Toxic brothers: Yasuo and Yone mains have highest AFK rate of any champion in League
Since his release in 2013, Yasuo has become synonymous with toxic players in League of Legends. And now, there are stats to back up those claims. Yasuo and his brother Yone lead all champion mains with the highest AFK rate of any pick in the game, according to stats aggregate League of Graphs.
dotesports.com
The best Udyr counters in League of Legends
Udyr is League of Legends’ most recently reworked champion, and just one patch into his new lifecycle, the Spirit Walker is causing havoc across Summoner’s Rift. Although Udyr plays slightly similar to his old self, with four stances to rotate through as the main defining factor of his kit, players should immediately realize that the champion has many more bells and whistles in his ability lineup. Compared to the original version of the champion, released in 2009, the reworked Udyr has a much more polished and robust kit.
dotesports.com
Future’s Market in League of Legends: What is it and how to use it properly
Picking the best League of Legends meta champions may not always be enough to secure a win. After locking in their champions, players will need to choose the most optimized Runes for their role and playstyle. There are five Rune paths in League and even more options when players pick...
dotesports.com
Has Udyr lost his soul after his League of Legends VGU?
Riot Games recurrently reworks old champions that fail to keep up with the modern standards of League of Legends. Since older champions fall behind in the visual quality, quality of life, and gameplay when compared to later-released champions, full-scale updates are pivotal to keeping the game fresh and intriguing for everyone.
dotesports.com
Tenacity in League of Legends: What is it and how does it work?
There’s no shortage of crowd-control abilities in League of Legends. They can be particularly effective and disruptive later in the game or at crucial junctions. A well-timed stun or suppression can completely turn the tide of a team fight. There are a handful of ways for players to increase...
dotesports.com
All Psychic Spectacular 2022 Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go
It is time to view the future through the light as the Psychic Spectacular returns for a third straight year in Pokémon Go and brings with it a number of Pokémon capable of controlling unnatural powers. The biggest addition for the event is Mega Alakazam making its Pokémon...
dotesports.com
VALORANT has potential to be ‘bigger’ than League of Legends, FURIA’s Khalil says
VALORANT is a first-person shooter developed by Riot Games, the same company that developed League of Legends. Seeing the unyielding success of League, many argue that any game published under Riot’s banner will see similar success, including Legends of Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics. FURIA’s Khalil “Khalil” Schmidt went even...
dotesports.com
Ubisoft sparks early The Division Heartland hype after new listing reveals its “coming soon”
Ubisoft has accidentally listed the upcoming The Division Heartland title as “coming soon,” stirring up unrest amongst the gaming community. Ubisoft Forward is close at hand, with exciting news and details regarding beloved titles, and upcoming games. The event is slated to start on Saturday, Sept. 10, but may have accidentally just started early, as Ubisoft listed the title’s release date as “coming soon.”
dotesports.com
It’s juicy: Moist Esports enters Apex Legends by signing Team Burger
A popular organization is officially a part of Apex Legends, and it’s joined by signing a popular team. Team Burger, the Australian free agent squad that made waves during the Apex Legends Global Series LAN events in 2022, will officially represent Moist Esports in the next year of ALGS competition.
dotesports.com
Welcome back to Night City: Cyberpunk 2077 gets patriotic with new Phantom Liberty DLC teaser trailer
Wake up, samurai. You finally have a new story to explore in the bright and beautiful world of Cyberpunk 2077 with the game’s long-awaited expansion, Phantom Liberty. A recent trailer features a new character speaking to V, the playable character of Cyberpunk 2077. She asks V to repeat an oath similar to the Pledge of Allegiance, where she swears to “faithfully serve the New United States of America.”
dotesports.com
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
Comments / 0