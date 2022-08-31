Read full article on original website
Maine Black Bears kick off football season in New Mexico
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - This Saturday night the Maine Black Bear football team kicks off their season in the Land of Enchantment. They’ll be taking on the FBS opponent New Mexico Lobos. The team departs Bangor on Friday for the first time under new head coach Jordan Stevens. Brian...
Curt’s Movie Review - Top Gun: Maverick
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new segment for our Friday 4 p.m. show. Meteorologist Curt Olson is going to join us for a movie review when time allows. His first review is it’s Top Gun: Maverick.
Beautiful night for the concert on the waterfront, lows drop into the mid 50's and we remain clear.
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Death of person found on bench in Bangor not considered suspicious
Police in Bangor say a person was found dead sitting on a bench Thursday morning. Police conducted a welfare check a little before 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a male who had not moved for some time. He was on a bench along a walking trail behind Harlow...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
Bangor Police Say a Body Was Found on a Bench by the Kenduskeag
Bangor Police are investigating after a body was found near the Kenduskeag Stream. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says police were called to the area behind 262 Harlow Street, just before 9:00 Thursday morning, to do a welfare check. The person reporting the incident said the individual was on a bench on the walking trail and had not moved in quite some time.
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
State wants 200-year-old mill building for sale in Dover-Foxcroft to become housing
DOVER-FOXCROFT — Piscataquis County and state officials want to see a former woolen mill and tannery redeveloped to tackle Maine’s lack of affordable housing. The owner of the Brown Mills building, on Vaughn Road in Dover-Foxcroft, is selling the structure, which has five floors and about 65,000 square feet of usable space.
Maine man allegedly threatened to shoot health care worker over COVID vaccine exemption
PATTEN (BDN) -- A 19-year-old Sherman man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot a health care worker in the head when she told him that she could not exempt him from a COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons. Josiah Walker on Thursday allegedly went to the Katahdin Valley...
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state. This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events. Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of...
Caribou native sets sights on the moon
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - NASA is set to launch its Artemis rocket Saturday after scrubbing a launch earlier this week. The agency says they’ve changed fueling procedures to fix problems with engine chilling. Artemis could eventually take astronauts back to the moon. We spoke with Caribou native Jessica Meir,...
Hannaford reminds everyone to schedule their shots ahead of flu season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As families send their children back to school this week, pharmacists at Hannaford want to remind people it’s a good time to schedule a flu shot before flu season arrives. Hannaford Pharmacies also administer the COVID vaccine. The supermarket chain says their pharmacists are available...
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
Bangor Waterfront prepares for busy concert weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Friday night kicks off what would appear to be one of the busiest concert runs in the decade-plus long history of Waterfront Concerts. The Pitbull show was the last time the venue welcomed fans. Luke Combs will take to the stage at the Maine Savings Ampitheater...
Seaplane Fly-In brings planes and people to Greenville
GREENVILLE — Pilots from across Maine and the country are expected to attend the popular International Seaplane Fly-In from Sept. 8-11, which also draws some of the biggest crowds of the season to the Moosehead Lake region. The 48th annual event, which allows pilots to test their flying skills...
