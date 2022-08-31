Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
I'm moving from the suburbs of LA to NYC this summer. Here are the 6 restaurants I'll miss the most once I relocate to the Big Apple.
As someone who's moving from coast to coast for the first time, I'll be yearning for the yellow curry from The Silver Lake House.
notquitenigella.com
LA Hipsters, Silver Lake & Echo Park
Silver Lake and Echo Park are some of Los Angeles's most thriving, gentrified areas in Los Angeles. Located 15 minutes away from Hollywood this ethnically diverse neighbourhood is a mix of commercial and residential with vintage stores, great eateries and a hipster vibe all wrapped up in California cool attitude.
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
Best Seafood Restaurants in L.A. (Opinion)
There are many great seafood restaurants in L.A. to choose from. Delicious seafood saladImage by tove erbs from Pixabay. Los Angeles has endless dining options, and seafood lovers will not be disappointed with the wealth of seafood eateries available. From fine dining establishments with exquisite menus to casual spots with delicious seafood dishes, there is something for everyone.
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
The Fiercest Queens In The World Unite For An Unmissable Drag Show In LA
Drag has transformed itself from an underground niche into a global phenomenon over the past decade, mainly due to the wildly successful reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race. There is one touring production that honors this on an epic scale and that’s the beloved Werq The World tour, which is making its way to LA very soon! Queens from your favorite seasons of Drag Race have come together for this highbrow drag spectacle, that’s toured the world on numerous occasions, and taken over renowned venues across the globe! This year’s production is no different. A star-studded line-up of Queens are ready to hit the stage at the historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Legendary queens like Kim Chi, Niomi Smalls, and Vanessa Vanji Matteo make a cherished appearance on this mind-blowing list of performers. There will even be three winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the tour: Willow Pill, Jaida Essence Hall, and Yvie Oddly! However, make sure you check beforehand as the line-up changes city to city.
L.A. Weekly
Serge Cannabis Debuts with Blackberry Gary
Serge Damirdjian has been a player in the Los Angeles scene for over a decade, and after grows, dispensaries, hydro shops and hit flower lines he’s partnered on in the past, today he drops his official line, Serge Cannabis. Some of the most notable things he’s been affiliated with...
easyreadernews.com
Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant
When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
welikela.com
Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in L.A. [9-2-2022 to 9-5-2022]
Okay, let’s go out on a limb and assume you’re not taking refuge under an air conditioning vent all weekend. You want options? We’ve got options. This September 2-5 in Los Angeles, catch the opening weekend of the L.A. Times Food Bowl, First Fridays in Chinatown, $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day, Fiesta Hermosa, KCRW Summer Nights at Grand Performances, Hooray LA! at The Ford, Americana in the Park, Back to the Valley, and more. Read on for the full list.
Headlines: Power Ranger Protects Boyle Heights Tamalero; Six-Story Mural Celebrates Hollywood Legends
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Red Ranger from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers is out there protecting tamaleros in Boyle Heights. [BoyyleHeights]. —The...
westsidetoday.com
Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction
The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August. Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA complex is nearly complete. The former Trident Center Office Complex in Sawtell has been redeveloped and renovated by McCarthy Cook and Northwood Investors as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.. Originally...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
laparent.com
Head to Eagle Rock for an All-Day Date
If you’ve let date nights become an endangered species in your life, it’s time to change that. Whether you’ve been married 45 years or have met a new someone and this will be your first time going out together, remember this: consistent dating is essential to maintaining any relationship.
These are the Best French Fries in California
This restaurant has been serving loaded fries in greater Los Angeles since 1951. (Los Angeles, Calif.) - Nothing beats the classic American side dish of fries, but sometimes you want something off the beaten path when you are bored with your usual fast food joint.
La Virgen de Guadalupe: powerful throughout generations
To many Chicanos, seeing the murals of the Virgen de Guadalupe in Boyle Heights and the Eastside is empowering. The works of art tie residents to their Mexican roots, illustrate the everyday struggles of the neighborhood, and serve as a reminder that there is strength to overcome obstacles. “When I...
welikela.com
Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This September [2022]
Things are heating up. And yes, we mean that in the literal sense but also… just lots of stuff to do!. This September in Los Angeles, you’ll find the L.A. Time Food Bowl, MASAFEST, Summer on 7th, Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the L.A. Beer Fest, Americana in the Park, Valley Artisan Fest, Primavera Sound, Dino Fest at NHM, the Frogtown Artwalk, and MUCH more.
Sun Valley Summer Downpour
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: An unexpected summer shower drenched the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley on Friday night, Sept. 2. Video of the downpour was captured around 9:50 p.m. at Laurel Canyon and Strathern Street. The rain fell for a short time, briefly relieving residents in the area from a heat wave that is predicted to continue for a least another six days, with many areas continuing to endure triple digit temperatures.
The 9 Easiest Labor Day Events in Los Angeles
I don't know about you, but the words labor day make me think of giving birth and Americans working themselves to death. While this holiday is actually a day" in honor of working people," wouldn't it be nice to get a break from fighting crowds in the name of FOMO events? Here's a list of the 9 easiest Labor Day weekend events in Los Angeles to do just that.
sanpedrotoday.com
Eat in San Pedro: ‘Hole-in-the-Wall’ Taco Spots
It’s an understatement to say that tacos are beloved in Southern California. Although their exact origin is unknown, they have long been associated with Mexico, eventually finding their way north of the border where they have found a strong foothold. Despite their humble beginnings as street food, tacos have...
