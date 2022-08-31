Drag has transformed itself from an underground niche into a global phenomenon over the past decade, mainly due to the wildly successful reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race. There is one touring production that honors this on an epic scale and that’s the beloved Werq The World tour, which is making its way to LA very soon! Queens from your favorite seasons of Drag Race have come together for this highbrow drag spectacle, that’s toured the world on numerous occasions, and taken over renowned venues across the globe! This year’s production is no different. A star-studded line-up of Queens are ready to hit the stage at the historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Legendary queens like Kim Chi, Niomi Smalls, and Vanessa Vanji Matteo make a cherished appearance on this mind-blowing list of performers. There will even be three winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race on the tour: Willow Pill, Jaida Essence Hall, and Yvie Oddly! However, make sure you check beforehand as the line-up changes city to city.

