RideApart
Yamaha Announces Tech Updates And New Colors For E-Vino In Japan
Yamaha has announced a few updates to its first and only production electric scooter exclusively available in the Japanese market, the E-Vino. This scooter is based on the tiny Vino scooter, which has gained popularity in Japan thanks to its affordable price tag, cute styling, and ease-of-use. For the 2023 model year, the E-Vino offers just tad more utility, and a new colorway. Let’s take a closer look.
RideApart
Honda On Track To Release New 160cc Model For Indian Market
In the Asian market, 150cc naked bikes are now considered the standard commuter motorcycle, as against the smaller 125cc versions of the past. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one entry-level 150cc model, and a premium model of similar displacement featuring better technology and enhanced styling. Such is the case with Honda, too, particularly in India, as the brand is set to release a new model by 2023 to target the premium segment.
RideApart
Will Suzuki Unveil Its 700cc Parallel Twin In A New V-Strom?
Innovation hasn’t been Suzuki’s forte over the past few years. Sure, the House of Hamamatsu released updated versions of its V-Strom 1050, Hayabusa, GSX-S1000, and GSX-S1000 GT, but those revisions simply raised the brand’s styling and electronics up to today’s standards. Throughout that period, Suzuki depended on its existing engine platforms to get the job done.
RideApart
This 7-Second Harley-Davidson Sportster Drag Bike Cost $100,000
How much are you willing to pay for a Sportster? That’s an easy one, right? A 2022 Iron 883 retails for $11,249. If you’re not willing to fork over that much dough for a brand-new Sporty, older models go for as low as $3,000 on the used market. Now, here comes the real question: how much are you willing to pay to make that Sportster go fast?
RideApart
2023 Suzuki SV650 Rolls Into Italian Market In Three New Colors
The stock market is up-and-down. Gas prices continue to yoyo. Even the weather is unpredictable these days. In this world of uncertainty, at least we can count on one thing: Suzuki is bringing back the SV650 for another year. To say the SV is long in the tooth is an understatement. Initially released in 1999, the perennial naked is now well over the drinking age (in the States).
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
RideApart
MotoGP Front Tires: Stressed Beyond Belief According To Michelin
In an interview conducted by Motociclismo, Piero Taramasso, Michelin’s track manager, mentioned several key findings in the sport relating to tires, specifically the front. Most normal folk will find that their rear tires wear out much quicker than their fronts, but that doesn’t seem to be the case in the fastest two-wheeled league in the world.
RideApart
Gogoro To Offer Battery Swapping Network And Scooters In Singapore
On September 2, 2022, Gogoro officially announced that it’s taking its battery swapping ecosystem to Singapore. The Singapore Land Transport Authority just awarded the company with a sandbox pilot authorization to bring the entire infrastructure to the Southeast Asian city-state. Gogoro won’t be going on this journey alone, either....
RideApart
Ducati Unveils Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Limited Edition In Misano
On September 2, 2022, Ducati officially unveiled the numbered, limited-edition Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Built off the solid platform of the 2023 Panigale V4 S, and incorporating design language from the Lamborghini Huracán STO, this newest addition to the Streetfighter family is bold, uncompromising, and in-your-face with its styling. Just...
