INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) on Behalf of Investors

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Sema4 To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sema4 Holdings Corp. ("SMFR" or the "Company") SMFR SMFRW))). If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Sema4 stock or options and would like to...
SOL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Solana Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important September 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SOL
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of SOL tokens ("SOL securities") between March 24, 2020 and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against Solana Labs, Inc., the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani, and FalconX LLC (together, "Defendants").
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OM, MOLN and TUYA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker's Shares Plunge 12% As Berkshire Cuts $47M Stake: Analyst Sees Signs Of 'Big Correction'
Shares of BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDF BYDDY fell more than 12% on Wednesday morning Hong Kong session after Warren Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) trimmed its stake in the company. What Happened: Berkshire sold 1.33 million shares of BYD at an average price of HK$277.1 (about...
FORMA THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. - FMTX
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. FMTX to Novo Nordisk A/S NVO. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Forma will receive $20 in cash for each share of Forma that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Cramer: Marathon Oil Is Good But Why Not Own One Of These With A Giant Dividend?
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO is "good, but why not own one of these with a giant dividend?" Jim Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round." Pioneer Natural Resources Company PXD has the biggest dividend in the S&P, Cramer said. When asked about The Lion Electric Company LEV, Cramer...
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Reports Financial Results For Q2 2022
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that claims to make it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology solutions, is reporting Q2 2022 financial results. All figures “are in Canadian Dollars (CAD)...
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend and Adopts Variable Dividend Policy
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SQFT SQFTP))) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2022.
Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022. Management will host 1x1 investor...
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Raises Earnings Guidance
Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
After-Hours Alert: Why Broadcom Stock Is Rising
Broadcom Inc AVGO shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Broadcom said fiscal third-quarter revenue jumped 25% year-over-year to $8.46 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $8.37 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
While institutions own 34% of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 42% ownership
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Bayer Corporation to Pay $40 Million to Settle Whistleblower Claims Alleging Fraud in Marketing Three Drugs
The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) announces today that Bayer Corporation ("Bayer") has agreed to pay $40 million to resolve claims in two longstanding, whistleblower lawsuits alleging that Bayer violated anti-fraud laws in selling and promoting three drugs, Trasylol, Avelox and Baycol. In addition, Bayer agreed to pay a separate amount to resolve claims that it unlawfully retaliated against the whistleblower who raised her concerns to superiors.
