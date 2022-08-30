INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) on Behalf of Investors

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) stock rose 1.55% (As on September 2, 11:30:43 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company’s earnings totaled $125.15 million for the quarter compares with $96.32 million, in last year’s third quarter. The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose 18.4% to $1.16 billion from $0.98 billion last year. Professional segment net sales for the third quarter were $886.2 million, up 23.3% from $718.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was driven primarily by net price realization, higher shipments of zero-turn and stand-on mowers, and incremental revenue from the company’s fiscal 2022 Intimidator Group acquisition, partially offset by lower volume in certain key product categories due to product availability constraints. Residential segment net sales for the third quarter were $270.0 million, up 7.1% from $252.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by net price realization and higher shipments of zero-turn riding mowers and snow products, partially offset by lower sales of walk-power mowers and portable-power products. Orders in the professional segment remain strong, including exceptional momentum in underground construction and golf. For solutions geared to landscape contractors and residential customers, demand remains favorable and, as expected, retail patterns are beginning to normalize.

