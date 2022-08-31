Read full article on original website
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
First Half Analysis: Ohio State Offense Limping Against Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly trying to play through an injury and the Buckeyes offense is out of sync in a tight game at the half.
Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a fractured forearm in practice
The Eagles held onto Andre Dillard this summer, choosing not to trade their backup left tackle and a former first-round pick. Dillard is the insurance policy for star left tackle Jordan Mailata, but his availability could be questioned after he suffered a forearm fracture in Thursday’s practice. According to...
Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news
The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
WATCH: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and TE Ja'Tavion Sanders Connect for First Career Touchdowns
The Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders connection could be a special one for years to come.
NBC Sports
Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff
Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
'F the Cowboys!' Eagles TE Dallas Goedert Begins 2022 NFC East War of Words
Goedert is set to start his fifth season in Philadelphia.
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
Charlotte Hornets Land Tobias Harris In Intriguing Trade Scenario
In an ideal world, managing an NBA team would have nothing to do with finances. Free from the constraints of budgeting, general managers could truly build the best possible team they were able to imagine. Of course, we don’t live in the real world. Like it or not, the salary...
Sixers addition De'Anthony Melton plays pickup with Paul George, others
Back in June on draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for veteran Danny Green and the No. 23 pick, which turned out to be David Roddy. The Sixers were able to add a proven player who is expected to give a big boost to the bench.
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 2
YORK, Pa. — It's another busy week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, with more than 50 games scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against Central York. Both teams won their openers. The game will be...
What could Donovan Mitchell trade to Cavaliers mean for Sixers' future?
The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA world on Thursday when they pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The deal puts the Cavs in the race for the Eastern Conference title and gives them a very bright future at the moment. What does...
