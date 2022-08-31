ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Philadelphia Eagles hit with brutal offensive line injury news

The 2022 NFL regular season doesn’t start for another week, but the injury bug continues to bite football teams — including the Philadelphia Eagles. Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard “suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm in practice” on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The Eagles’ reserve lineman will need further tests to determine how long he’ll be out, but Garafolo added that Dillard should be available for the “majority of the season.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
NBC Sports

Sanders back at Eagles practice after long layoff

Miles Sanders, who hadn’t practiced since getting hurt in the preseason opener against the Jets, returned to practice Thursday and is on target to play in the season opener a week from Sunday. Sanders played eight snaps Aug. 12 against the Jets but was listed on the Eagles’ injury...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad

The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Carson Wentz
FOX43.com

Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 2

YORK, Pa. — It's another busy week of high school football in Central Pennsylvania, with more than 50 games scheduled from Thursday through Saturday. The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week pits Cumberland Valley against Central York. Both teams won their openers. The game will be...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Minnesota Vikings#Tcu#The Tcu Horned Frogs

Comments / 0

Community Policy