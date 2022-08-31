Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California flex alert in place 4 to 10 p.m. Monday
A flex alert is in place from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday for the state of California. Flex alerts are issued to encourage people to voluntarily cut back on power usage during the specified hours, thus reducing pressure on the grid and hopefully preventing outages or the need for rolling blackouts -- both of which may happen if people fail to conserve during critical hours.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 9/6/2022 – 9/9/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of September 6 – September 9, 2022. There will be no work on the state highway system due to the Labor Day...
Comments / 0