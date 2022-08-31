Read full article on original website
Daily News: Kendall Jenner Stars In Jimmy Choo Fall Campaign, Olivia Wilde Wows For Interview, Naomi & Paloma Star In H&M’s Latest Series, And More!
Tommy Hilfiger collaborates with Richard Quinn for latest capsule collection. For his latest collection, Tommy Hilfiger has collaborated with rising British fashion superstar Richard Quinn to create the Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule. The capsule sees Hilfiger combine his expertise in classic American sportswear with Quinn’s pension for bold patterns and exaggerated silhouettes. The result is a 40-look gender inclusive collection inspired by the cultural archetypes of punk, explorer, cheerleader, and jock. The newly launched “TH Monogram” is mixed with Quinn’s signature daisy design to be printed onto puffer jackets, pea coats, and athletic backpacks. “I’ve always been inspired by working with creatives who push boundaries, and Richard is no exception,” said Hilfiger of the collab. “We’ve brought together our two distinct aesthetics to create a rebellious take on modern Prep. It’s unexpected and optimistic, and reflects the playful spirit at the heart of both our brands.” the Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn collection is now available online on tommy.com and in select Tommy Hilfiger stores worldwide, as well as in select boutiques including Printemps, Selfrdiges, KaDeWe, Antonia, Deliberti, and Folli Follie.
Daily News: A New EIC To Note, The Kate Moss Guide To Glam, Beyoncé’s Fashion-filled Campaign For Tiffany & Co.
Beyoncé slays in her second campaign for Tiffany & Co. It’s the summer of Bey. Beyoncé is back in the hot seat for Tiffany & Co., starring in their new Lose Yourself In Love campaign. With individuality, love, creativity, and universal connection at the forefront, Beyoncé appears in the stills and a soon to be released accompanying film, which were both shot at Hangar Studios in Los Angeles, and themed to nod to her smash hit Summer Renaissance. The mini film, set to debut this fall, is directed by Dikayl Rimmasch and also features the same Studio 54-inspired styling seen below by Marni Senofonte and Patti Wilson. The images, in the mean time, are whetting our appetite. The phenomenon is seen wearing pieces by Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti and dazzling creations from the Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany Knot, and Tiffany Lock collections. Take a peek, below.
Is Jeanette Limas Closer To A Making the Cut Win?
Warning! Making the Cut spoilers ahead! On the the latest episode of Making the Cut, Jeanette Limas becomes the first designer to win the competition twice, but she nearly didn’t. She tells The Daily what she really thinks about that look that was so disliked by Heidi, Nicole, and Jeremy.
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
