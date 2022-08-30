ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week

The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Wall Street Analysts See a 94% Upside in PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU): Can the Stock Really Move This High?

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) have gained 11.1% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $5.11, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $9.93 indicates a potential upside of 94.3%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Asrt#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Zacks Rank#Eps
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Hormel Foods, Campbell Soup And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Hormel Foods Corporation HRL to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion before the opening bell. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.4% to $49.60 in after-hours trading.
MARKETS
NASDAQ

Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $14.32, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health care...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Atlassian (TEAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlassian (TEAM) closed the most recent trading day at $232.42, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's Why Investors Should Hold on to Verisk (VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and investor-friendly steps. VRSK’s earnings and revenues are anticipated to grow 8.9% and 1.5%, respectively, in 2022. Factors That Augur Well. Verisk has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In 2021, VRSK...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) closed the most recent trading day at $68.61, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

MasterCard (MA) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

MasterCard (MA) closed at $322.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the processor of debit...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

GameStop (GME) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GameStop (GME) closed at $27.36, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the video game...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Mercer International (MERC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Mercer International (MERC) closed the most recent trading day at $16.14, moving -1.88% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pulp company had gained...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Hershey (HSY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hershey (HSY) closed at $224.05, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the chocolate bar and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy