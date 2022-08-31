ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Listen to this week’s LimaScores.com Weekly Podcast

By David Trinko
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago

Jose Nogueras and David Trinko talk about Lima Senior, Lima Central Catholic and St. Marys/Wapakoneta matchups that highlight Week 3 of the high school football schedule in the Lima region.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

High school football: Lima Senior holds off Dunbar, 25-12

Lima Senior quarterback Zaveon Garner delivered for the Spartans. Making his first start under center this season, the junior Spartan signal caller rushed for 110 yards and passed for 85 to help the Spartans defeat Dayton Dunbar 25-12 in a non league affair Friday night. Lima Senior remains unbeaten on...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Lima, OH
Sports
Lima, OH
Football
Lima, OH
Education
The Lima News

Schools need turnaround

LIMA — While signing into law the No Child Left Behind Act in 2002, former President George W. Bush said, “Every school has a job to do. And that’s to teach the basics and teach them well. If we want to make sure no child is left behind, every child must learn to read. And every child must learn to add and subtract. If, however, schools don’t perform, if, however, given the new resources, focused resources, they are unable to solve the problem of not educating their children, there must be real consequences.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Scrubbed Artemis I launch stalls museum party

WAPAKONETA — A scheduled launch party at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum was postponed due to NASA’s cancellation, the second this week, of its unmanned Artemis I rocket. During a one-hour press conference Saturday ending at approximately 5:30 p.m., officials continued to emphasize that they do not feel any pressure to rush the launch.
WAPAKONETA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lima Senior#Lima Central Catholic
The Lima News

Police calls

500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Alaze Lindsey, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation for the possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Calipe Brown, 33, of Lima, was sentenced to nine months in prison for failure to comply...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

The federal Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated versions of the COVID-19 booster shots targeting the newest omicron subvariant BA.5, which should start rolling out to pharmacies sometime after Labor Day weekend. The new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer are designed to improve the vaccine’s response to...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
281
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy