Former athletic director Allen Greene says final goodbyes

(Todd Van Emst photo via AP)

Former athletic director Allen Greene gave his finals send-off to the Plains on Wednesday.

It was reported earlier in the week that Greene and the university had mutually agreed to part ways. In a release on Auburn’s website, his final “From the Desk of Allen Greene” article outlined his gratitude for the university, boosters, student-athletes and more that were a large part of his tenure on the Plains.

Here is a little bit of what he had to say, including his closing remarks about Auburn:

Together we’ve navigated a pandemic, celebrated two equestrian national championships, and invested in capital projects that will help this Everything School remain competitive for generations. The journey is far greater than the destination. My family and I will forever cherish our Auburn journey and none of it would have been possible without you. It truly has been my pleasure to serve. Today and every day, it’s great to be an Auburn Tiger!

Greene played baseball at Notre Dame in college and served as an assistant athletic director at Ole Miss and Buffalo before becoming Buffalo’s athletic director for four years. He was named Auburn’s athletic director in 2018 and served until just before the fall of 2022.