Baltimore Orioles top prospect Gunnar Henderson hit a home run in his MLB debut on August 31, 2022. Along with his family and friends, one particular person was present in the stands. It was Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend, Katherine Lee Bishop. As Henderson sprinted around the bases, he was greeted with applause and high-fives from his parents and girlfriend. The couple’s adorable chemistry has won them many new followers. And fans want to know more about Gunnar Henderson’s girlfriend. So, we give you the scoop on Gunnar’s lady love in this Katherine Lee Bishop wiki.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO