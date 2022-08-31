ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Falcons Have A Shocking Problem To Fix This Season

The Atlanta Falcons haven’t had much success since their stint in Super Bowl LI. They did make the playoffs again the following year but lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Since then, their postseason drought has stretched for four seasons, and they haven’t had a winning...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fans Have A Fun Cheer For A Rising Talent

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar has captured the hearts of St. Louis Cardinals fans everywhere. His youthful energy, sense of humor, knack for clutch hits, and some truly great defense has put him on a high pedestal in St. Louis. Last night in Cincinnati, he hit a two-run homer that proved to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Has A Grim Titans Prediction For 2022

Last season, the Tennessee Titans emerged as the top seed in the hotly-contested American Football Conference. The competition was so tight that more than seven teams still had a chance to clinch a postseason berth in the final week of the regular season. Despite losing Derrick Henry to a foot...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Questionable video surfaces of on field incident with new Packers lineman

The Green Bay Packers initial 53 man roster was finalized on Tuesday. The cut down every year is certainly intense. Every year we see late round picks and un-drafted free agents make the team. This year was certainly no different as all four of Green Bay’s seventh round picks made the team. Among those was OL Rasheed Walker out of Penn State. Even as recent as February / March of 2022, Walker was projected by some as a second or third round draft pick. Green Bay got him in the seventh, pick number 249 to be exact. While there is no proof, this antic could have been one reason for his fall.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rhamondre Stevenson passing Damien Harris as Patriots' top RB?

Rhamondre Stevenson could be on a fast track to overtaking Damien Harris as Patriots' top running back. "Along with his growing role as a receiver, it wouldn’t shock me if [Stevenson] eventually leapfrogs Harris and becomes New England’s top early-down option," NESN's Zack Cox wrote Friday. Patriots coach...
NFL
Yardbarker

Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power

Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Continue To Hold A Major Disadvantage

They may not admit it, but the Seattle Seahawks are in rebuild mode. It’s difficult to see them competing after releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and trading quarterback Russell Wilson. Both of those players will continue their careers with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, respectively. Meanwhile, the Seahawks...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Orioles Manager Reaches An Impressive Milestone In Baltimore

By now, it’s very clear that the Baltimore Orioles are a whole lot better than all of us originally thought. This is a team that could actually reach the postseason, as they sit just a game-and-a-half behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final AL Wild Card spot at 69-61.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

