Wilmer Valderrama first entered our lives as Fez on "That '70s Show" and even back then, he was a total lady killer (on and off screen). Throughout his career, the 42-year-old has been linked to many famous women (most way younger than him), and one in particular that no one will ever forget — is it we are still stuck in the iconic era that was Valderrama and Demi Lovato? In fact, Lovato recently teased a new song titled "29"that slams Valderrama for dating them when they were was just a teen. "Finally 29/Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/17,29." The single is part of Lovato's upcoming album "HOLYFVCK" which was released on Friday, August 19.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO