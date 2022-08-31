Read full article on original website
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s ‘Back to the Beach’ Podcast: Biggest ‘Laguna Beach’ Revelations
The truth behind the TV. More than a decade after their split, Laguna Beach exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti teamed up for their "Back to the Beach" podcast, which details their time on the MTV reality show. The series, which aired from September 2004 to November 2006, followed the lives of several high school […]
Southern Charm’s Shep Rose’s Ex Taylor Reveals the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star She Wants to Date Next
It looks like Taylor Ann Green is not looking back after breaking up with fellow Southern Charm star Shep Rose. The newly-single gal is already eyeing up another newly-single Bravolebrity. Green appeared alongside co-star Naomie Olindo on Thursday’s (Aug. 11) Watch What Happens Live. During one of the segments, host...
Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split
Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance
Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating Again After Pete Davidson Split: Looking For An 'Older' Guy
It doesn’t look like Kim Kardashian is fond of the single life, as the 41-year-old Skims founder is reportedly already exploring the dating pool, after her nine-month relationship with 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson ended earlier this month. A source reportedly told E! News that the...
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos
Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellweger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
Rekindled Romance? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Considering Having Another Baby Following Tropical Family Getaway
Is Irina Shayk taking a page out of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's book? Sources spilled the 36-year-old supermodel is thinking about having another baby with Bradley Cooper despite their 2019 split. The pair sparked dating rumors in 2015 and in 2017 they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The former couple have been amicably coparenting for the past three years, with both Cooper and Shayk being linked to other short-lived relationships.Shayk previously dated Kanye West while Cooper is currently believed to be seeing political staffer Huma Abedin. However, the exes sparked rumors of reconciliation when they shared...
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays with Ducks and Speaks Spanish in the Dominican Republic: Watch
The "WAP" hitmaker shared images of Kulture, 4, smiling and gently holding a small duck in the Dominican Republic Tuesday, where is her family originally hails from. Alongside the adorable images, Cardi B added the caption "Country Life." The photos were complemented by a video of Kulture hanging out with...
‘RHOC’: Tamra Judge Slams ‘Complete Lies’ About How No One Will Film With Her – but Did She Have Drama Going Into the Season?
Tamra Judge said the 'RHOC' cast is not being icy to her said a recent blind item rumor about her return is a lie.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
Kyle Richards Explains Why Kathy Hilton Had Never Been Invited to Her Aspen House
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared why the group trip to Aspen was "the first time" she invited her sister to stay at her vacation home. On the August 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast arrived in Aspen for a trip organized by Kyle Richards. In addition to the fun planned activities like shopping and skiing, Kyle was excited for many of the ladies to see her beloved vacation home for the first time — including her sister Kathy Hilton.
Kardashian fans divided after Kim ‘blatantly copies’ Kourtney in new photos as sister rivalry heats up
KIM Kardashian has been accused of taking a page directly from Kourtney Kardashian's book with her latest gas station photoshoot. Both the Kardashians stars were slammed for "mocking" poor and working-class people with the pics. The comments about an alleged sibling rivalry came after Kim, 41, was spotted doing a...
Watch Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Step Into the House Their Dad Bought Them
Nick Cannon's twins have a new home. On Thursday, Abby De La Rosa took to Instagram to share a video of the 14-month-old twins she shares with the entertainer exploring the house Cannon bought for them. In the sweet clip, Zion and Zillion wander around the yet-to-be furnished living room...
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
It looks like Maralee Nichols may have a tall little guy on her hands!. The 31-year-old fitness model shared some new photos of son Theo, 9 months, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. In one photo, Theo rests on his stomach facing away from the camera with his head held up, while the new mom's Pomeranian sits on the bed nearby.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
A Look at Wilmer Valderrama's (Long) Dating History
Wilmer Valderrama first entered our lives as Fez on "That '70s Show" and even back then, he was a total lady killer (on and off screen). Throughout his career, the 42-year-old has been linked to many famous women (most way younger than him), and one in particular that no one will ever forget — is it we are still stuck in the iconic era that was Valderrama and Demi Lovato? In fact, Lovato recently teased a new song titled "29"that slams Valderrama for dating them when they were was just a teen. "Finally 29/Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/17,29." The single is part of Lovato's upcoming album "HOLYFVCK" which was released on Friday, August 19.
