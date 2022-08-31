ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Gerard Pique Brings New Girlfriend Clara Chia to Wedding in Spain Amid Shakira Split

Plus-one status! Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia’s romance has continued to heat up, even attending a wedding together. The professional soccer player, 35, and the PR student, 23, were spotted at a pal’s nuptials in Catalonia, Spain, on August 20, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Piqué wore a navy suit as he wrapped his arm around Chia, who donned a rainbow-colored dress.
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance

Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks A New Nose Ring In NYC: Photos

Katie Holmes appeared to be in good spirits as she took a solo stroll through New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The 43-year-old actress donned a loose-fitting black tank that ended just above her pants, allowing a sliver of her toned tummy to peek through. Her funky pants were black and white striped and featured a drawstring tie. Katie went makeup-free for the outing but did not forget her jewelry at home. In fact, she sported a seemingly new silver hoop nose ring. She’s a cool mom!
OK! Magazine

Rekindled Romance? Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Considering Having Another Baby Following Tropical Family Getaway

Is Irina Shayk taking a page out of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's book? Sources spilled the 36-year-old supermodel is thinking about having another baby with Bradley Cooper despite their 2019 split. The pair sparked dating rumors in 2015 and in 2017 they welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The former couple have been amicably coparenting for the past three years, with both Cooper and Shayk being linked to other short-lived relationships.Shayk previously dated Kanye West while Cooper is currently believed to be seeing political staffer Huma Abedin. However, the exes sparked rumors of reconciliation when they shared...
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Explains Why Kathy Hilton Had Never Been Invited to Her Aspen House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared why the group trip to Aspen was "the first time" she invited her sister to stay at her vacation home. On the August 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cast arrived in Aspen for a trip organized by Kyle Richards. In addition to the fun planned activities like shopping and skiing, Kyle was excited for many of the ladies to see her beloved vacation home for the first time — including her sister Kathy Hilton.
POPSUGAR

A Look at Wilmer Valderrama's (Long) Dating History

Wilmer Valderrama first entered our lives as Fez on "That '70s Show" and even back then, he was a total lady killer (on and off screen). Throughout his career, the 42-year-old has been linked to many famous women (most way younger than him), and one in particular that no one will ever forget — is it we are still stuck in the iconic era that was Valderrama and Demi Lovato? In fact, Lovato recently teased a new song titled "29"that slams Valderrama for dating them when they were was just a teen. "Finally 29/Funny, just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/17,29." The single is part of Lovato's upcoming album "HOLYFVCK" which was released on Friday, August 19.
