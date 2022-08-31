Read full article on original website
9News
Wheat Ridge's Moses Archuleta wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week award!
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The 9NEWS Swag Chain is back!. The award is reserved for those with an extreme level of "swag" and whoever impressed the 9NEWS sports team the most, as the 9NEWS Colorado high school athlete of the week. Moses Archuleta of Wheat Ridge high school is...
9News
Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for 1st time since 2019
DENVER — Cirque du Soleil is back in Colorado for the first time since 2019. The touring circus company's production of "Ovo" will stop in Colorado Springs and Denver in September following a visit to Loveland in August. "A colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of...
9News
Proctor's Garden: All about begonias
Begonias are surprisingly wonderful plants for Colorado. They are easy to take care of and can flower all year if taken care of properly.
9News
AI art anxieties; Next with Kyle Clark full show (9/1/22)
Booster shots targeting the omicron variant are coming to Colorado. - Art may not need an artist, just an author. - Answering more of your Jeffco questions.
9News
Nonprofit Robbie's Hope bringing suicide awareness nationwide
COLORADO, USA — Suicide is a leading cause of death for kids and teens in Colorado. The problem is increasing as treatment center beds in the state are decreasing. It's the first day of September and the first day of Suicide Prevention Awareness month. “I think a lot of...
