Wildfire smoke will reduce air quality over the coming days in eastern Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to LRAPA, wildfire smoke will reduce air quality Tuesday and Wednesday morning in eastern Lane County, including Oakridge and Eugene/Springfield area. Morning air quality may degrade to unhealthy for sensitive groups on the Air Quality Index. Sensitive groups include:. Children. People of 65. Pregnant...
South Coast community turns out to exceed goal for Stuff the Jeep school supply drive
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Stuff the Jeep school supply drive was a big success for Oregon's Bay Area Jeep Club. The event held Saturday at the Graham Bay Area Dealership brought out the Coos Bay community and its neighboring cities. Organizer Christina Watson had hopes to fill a...
Two $1,000 cash prize fish still up for grabs after the Bass Derby event in Myrtle Point
MYRTLE POINT, Ore. — It was a busy weekend on the Coquille River, with more than 15-hundred predatory bass fish being removed from the river to protect salmon. This was part of the Bass Derby event, in Myrtle Point, where six lucky anglers won cash prizes during the removal process.
Plane enthusiasts celebrated Cottage Grove's 4th annual Homebuilt Fly-in Saturday
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — People in Cottage Grove celebrated aviation history Saturday. The fourth annual Great Oregon Homebuilt Fly-in was held at Jim Wright Memorial Field, which also features a museum by the Oregon Aviation and Historical Society. Oregon itself played a vital role in the early history of...
Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
