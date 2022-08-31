ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsport, OR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Reedsport, OR
Reedsport, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Traffic
kpic

Police: Watch out for online rental/real estate scams

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police received several reports from people in the community who rented apartments or homes, paid a security deposit or first month's rent, and come to find out the property they rented was not actually available or did not even exist. According to EPD, The person...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Movie goers got to enjoy discounted tickets Saturday in observance of Cinema Day

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Regal at Valley River Center, The Broadway Theater downtown and Springfield’s Cinemark at Gateway Mall all celebrated Cinema Day on Saturday. “Yeah, the Cinema Day makes it more easy because, if someone can't buy a ticket, then it's not that big of a deal if someone covers it and vice versa. And it's just more accessible in general, I think," said Lilly Yamamori.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy