The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star

By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Months of gravity changes preceded the Tōhoku earthquake

Earthquakes caused by subducting tectonic plates can be highly destructive events. The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake caused immense damage to population centers in eastern Japan. Constant monitoring of faulted regions with seismographs and space geodesy measurements can indicate when land deformations are occurring in shallow or surficial systems, giving researchers a hand with hazard mitigation work. But for subduction zones, much of the deformation occurs deep within Earth, making it difficult to detect on the surface.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Creating a chiral polymer from achiral monomers using a magnetic field

A combined team of researchers from the Weizmann Institute and the Israel Institute of Technology, both in Israel, has developed a way to create a chiral polymer from achiral monomers using a magnetic field as a way to align the spin of the electrons that are involved in bond formation. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their technique and possible uses for it in spintronics.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Laser melting: Fewer unknowns in the laser nanosynthesis of composites

Composite particles with submicron sizes can be produced by irradiating a suspension of nanoparticles with a laser beam. Violent physical and chemical processes take place during irradiation, many of which have been poorly understood to date. Recently completed experiments, carried out at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow, have shed new light on some of these puzzles.
PHYSICS
technologynetworks.com

Portable NMR Spectroscopy Device May Be on the Horizon

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool with a wide range of applications, including the magnetic resonance imaging that is used for diagnostic purposes in medicine. However, NMR often requires powerful magnetic fields to be generated, which limits the scope of its use. Researchers working at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM) have now discovered potential new ways to reduce the size of the corresponding devices and also the possible associated risk by eliminating the need for strong magnetic fields. This is achieved by combining so-called zero- to ultralow-field NMR with a special hyperpolarization technique. "This exciting new method is based on an innovative concept. It opens up a whole range of opportunities and overcomes previous disadvantages," said Dr. Danila Barskiy, a Sofja Kovalevskaja Award winner who has been working in the relevant discipline at JGU and HIM since 2020.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New fur for the quantum cat: Entanglement of many atoms discovered for the first time

Be it magnets or superconductors, materials are known for their various properties. However, these properties may change spontaneously under extreme conditions. Researchers at the Technische Universität Dresden (TUD) and the Technische Universität München (TUM) have discovered an entirely new type of these phase transitions. They display the phenomenon of quantum entanglement involving many atoms, which previously has only been observed in the realm of a few atoms. The results were recently published in the scientific journal Nature.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Periodic switching of acoustic radiation force with beat created by multitone field

Acoustic radiation force plays a key role in microfluidic systems for particle and cell manipulation. In this study, we investigate the acoustic radiation force resulting from synthesized ultrasounds that are emitted from multiple sound sources with slightly different oscillation frequencies. Due to the synthesized field, the acoustic radiation force is expressed as the sum of a dc component and harmonics of fundamental frequencies of a few hertz. This induces the beat of the acoustic radiation force. We demonstrate that the synthesized field provides the periodic on/off switching of the acoustic radiation force associated with the one denominational planar standing wave in a straight microfluidic channel. Consequently, our system can temporally manipulate acoustic radiation force without active controls.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent

A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
technologynetworks.com

ADME 101 Drug Transporter Studies: Lysosomal Trapping Webinar

Presenter: Andrew Taylor, Ph.D., Services Technical Support Manager. This ADME 101 video discusses how compounds can become trapped by lysosomes, which can lead to high organ-to-blood ratios and mistaken for active drug transport, how concomitant administration of lysosomotropics could lead to elevated drug exposure levels, and how accumulation of lipophilic amines can lead to drug-induced phospholipidosis due to decreased phospholipid catabolism. This short, information-packed webinar features:
INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards

A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
AGRICULTURE

