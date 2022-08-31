Read full article on original website
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Scientists blast atoms with Fibonacci laser to make an 'extra' dimension of time
By firing a Fibonacci laser pulse at atoms inside a quantum computer, physicists have created a completely new, strange phase of matter that behaves as if it has two dimensions of time. The new phase of matter (opens in new tab), created by using lasers to rhythmically jiggle a strand...
James Webb Space Telescope just detected carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Humanity's giant space telescope has captured evidence of carbon dioxide in a planet outside of the solar system for the first time. According to a Thursday press release on NASA TV, for the first time, NASA's James Webb Telescope has captured clear evidence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a gas giant exoplanet called WASP-39 b.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Phys.org
Sharpest image ever of universe's most massive known star
By harnessing the capabilities of the 8.1-meter Gemini South telescope in Chile, which is part of the International Gemini Observatory operated by NSF's NOIRLab, astronomers have obtained the sharpest image ever of the star R136a1, the most massive known star in the universe. Their research, led by NOIRLab astronomer Venu M. Kalari, challenges our understanding of the most massive stars and suggests that they may not be as massive as previously thought.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Small Device Currently on Mars Is Generating as Much Oxygen as a Tree, Scientists Reveal
If you thought packing the car for a cross-country move was hard, packing a space shuttle for a move to Mars will be a new kind of headache. In addition to bringing items like food and water, spaceships heading to the red planet will also need to bring scientific experiments, emergency supplies, and living habitats.
Physicists Broke The Speed of Light With Pulses Inside Hot Plasma
Most of us grow up familiar with the prevailing law that limits how quickly information can travel through empty space: the speed of light, which tops out at 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) per second. While photons themselves are unlikely to ever break this speed limit, there are features of light...
Phys.org
Months of gravity changes preceded the Tōhoku earthquake
Earthquakes caused by subducting tectonic plates can be highly destructive events. The 2011 Tōhoku earthquake caused immense damage to population centers in eastern Japan. Constant monitoring of faulted regions with seismographs and space geodesy measurements can indicate when land deformations are occurring in shallow or surficial systems, giving researchers a hand with hazard mitigation work. But for subduction zones, much of the deformation occurs deep within Earth, making it difficult to detect on the surface.
Phys.org
Creating a chiral polymer from achiral monomers using a magnetic field
A combined team of researchers from the Weizmann Institute and the Israel Institute of Technology, both in Israel, has developed a way to create a chiral polymer from achiral monomers using a magnetic field as a way to align the spin of the electrons that are involved in bond formation. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes their technique and possible uses for it in spintronics.
Phys.org
Laser melting: Fewer unknowns in the laser nanosynthesis of composites
Composite particles with submicron sizes can be produced by irradiating a suspension of nanoparticles with a laser beam. Violent physical and chemical processes take place during irradiation, many of which have been poorly understood to date. Recently completed experiments, carried out at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences in Cracow, have shed new light on some of these puzzles.
technologynetworks.com
Portable NMR Spectroscopy Device May Be on the Horizon
Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is an analytical tool with a wide range of applications, including the magnetic resonance imaging that is used for diagnostic purposes in medicine. However, NMR often requires powerful magnetic fields to be generated, which limits the scope of its use. Researchers working at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) and the Helmholtz Institute Mainz (HIM) have now discovered potential new ways to reduce the size of the corresponding devices and also the possible associated risk by eliminating the need for strong magnetic fields. This is achieved by combining so-called zero- to ultralow-field NMR with a special hyperpolarization technique. "This exciting new method is based on an innovative concept. It opens up a whole range of opportunities and overcomes previous disadvantages," said Dr. Danila Barskiy, a Sofja Kovalevskaja Award winner who has been working in the relevant discipline at JGU and HIM since 2020.
Phys.org
New fur for the quantum cat: Entanglement of many atoms discovered for the first time
Be it magnets or superconductors, materials are known for their various properties. However, these properties may change spontaneously under extreme conditions. Researchers at the Technische Universität Dresden (TUD) and the Technische Universität München (TUM) have discovered an entirely new type of these phase transitions. They display the phenomenon of quantum entanglement involving many atoms, which previously has only been observed in the realm of a few atoms. The results were recently published in the scientific journal Nature.
Huge Sunspot Pointed Straight at Earth Has Developed a Delta Magnetic Field
Sunspot AR3089, which is pointed at the Earth, may be about to eject a powerful X-class solar flare.
Nature.com
Periodic switching of acoustic radiation force with beat created by multitone field
Acoustic radiation force plays a key role in microfluidic systems for particle and cell manipulation. In this study, we investigate the acoustic radiation force resulting from synthesized ultrasounds that are emitted from multiple sound sources with slightly different oscillation frequencies. Due to the synthesized field, the acoustic radiation force is expressed as the sum of a dc component and harmonics of fundamental frequencies of a few hertz. This induces the beat of the acoustic radiation force. We demonstrate that the synthesized field provides the periodic on/off switching of the acoustic radiation force associated with the one denominational planar standing wave in a straight microfluidic channel. Consequently, our system can temporally manipulate acoustic radiation force without active controls.
Rare X-shaped radio galaxies shaped by feeding supermassive black holes
A rare sight for astronomers, X-shaped radio galaxies defined by massive jets of material extending from them may form when black holes feed new simulations suggest.
technologynetworks.com
Biosensor Protein Could Be Used To Detect Deadly Nerve Agent
A team that includes Rutgers scientists has designed a synthetic protein that quickly detects molecules of a deadly nerve agent that has been classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction and could be used in a chemical warfare attack. This development could pave the way for...
Scientists at CERN devise an even more powerful particle accelerator than LHC
Cern's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is back online after a three-year technical shutdown period. The expert scientists at the famous research facility ran the powerful accelerator at the end of April, and Run 3 physics started in early July. The entire process ran at the highest energy level ever achieved in an accelerator.
technologynetworks.com
technologynetworks.com
Tiny Brain Area Controls Work for Rewards
A tiny but important area in the middle of the brain acts as a switch that determines when an animal is willing to work for a reward and when it stops working, according to a study published Aug. 31 in the journal Current Biology. “The study changes how we think...
