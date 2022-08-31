Read full article on original website
Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall
Seoul Food Meat Co. will open its second location in Optimist Park this fall. Owner Tim Chun tells me they’re aiming for an October opening. Why it matters: With its splash zone, playground, dog park, multiple dining rooms and five karaoke rooms, the new Seoul aims to be a destination for parents, dog owners, coworkers […] The post Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Two Women at a Busy Denny’s Rolled Up Their Sleeves When They Saw the Restaurant Was Short-Staffed
When Sylvia Arredondo and her mother, Idalia Merkel, decided to stop at Denny’s after going to a concert, they probably didn’t expect to spend the rest of their night working there, but that’s exactly what happened soon after they walked through the doors. After visiting one Denny’s...
Restaurant Closes Doors Early After 'Rude' Customers Cause 'Day From Hell'
The restaurant owner told Newsweek he noticed his staff was overwhelmed and tired from "being treated like machines instead of people."
Forget Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell Menu Adds an Actual Pizza
Taco Bell has a fairly brilliant business model. Most of its menu items are variants of other things that it sells. You can get a taco, a burrito, nachos, a chalupa, and who knows what else that all essentially use the same ingredients but wrap them in a different delivery device.
FOXBusiness
Cracker Barrel unveils new fall menu with 8 limited-time items: 'Flavorful twists'
Cracker Barrel has unveiled its fall menu, and it’s going to include a new chicken dish, fried sides, drinks and dessert. In a press release issued on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the southern-themed restaurant chain revealed that it’ll roll out eight menu items for a limited time. Many of...
Subway Sells Out Footlong Pass as Diners Clamor for Menu Item Subscriptions
Restaurant brands are finding that their customers are hungry, as it were, for subscription offerings, presenting them with the opportunity to level up their fans to superfans. Take quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant Subway, which has more than 37,000 locations across 100 countries. The sandwich chain announced Tuesday (Aug. 30) that,...
My Foolproof Cleaning Strategy Comes From an Annoying Restaurant Saying
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. When I was a teenager, I started waiting tables at Pizza Hut and didn’t leave food service until after college. I switched from Pizza Hut to Lone Star Steakhouse, to a delightful spot called Pizza Capri in Chicago, then became a pastry chef at the short-lived Chicago location of Eatzi’s Market and Bakery. And throughout my food service industry jobs, I heard one phrase over and over. If you’re a food service employee, you probably already know what it is: “If there’s time to lean, there’s time to clean.”
Villagers' anger as Russell Brand plans to turn their traditional Grade II-listed 15th century pub into a trendy vegan restaurant
Villagers are furious as Russell Brand is planning to turn their traditional Grade II-listed pub into a new trendy vegan restaurant. The comedian and actor, 47, purchased The Crown pub in the rural village of Pishill, Oxfordshire, with wife Laura in March 2020. The rustic pub, the only in the...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
4 myths about baking in restaurants
Speed-scratch baking solutions can fit seamlessly into restaurateurs’ kitchens and budgets despite some pervasive misconceptions. Here are four myths about dessert sales and in-house baking debunked. Myth #1: Consumers are skipping dessert when eating out. While health trends continue to drive some purchasing decisions at restaurants, this doesn’t come...
Food & Wine
Raise Your Kid to Be a Great Restaurant Diner
Kids. Aren't they something? I absolutely love it when parents let their children run around a restaurant unsupervised, weaving in between the legs of servers who are carrying really heavy trays of really hot food. Oh, kids! There's a right way and a wrong way to dine out with children. The aforementioned behavior is definitely not the right way. While I don't have children of my own, I have been serving them for decades. The first kids who ever sat in my section back in the early '90s are now old enough to have children of their own who might grind Cheerios and Goldfish into the carpets of restaurants. It's this circle of life that has given me insight as to what it's like to dine out with kids and what should and should not happen from a server's point of view.
deseret.com
Wingstop is selling chicken sandwiches now
Wingstop restaurants are diving into the chicken sandwich craze that took over the U.S. in 2019 as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A went head to head. On Tuesday, the wings restaurant announced that it was launching its own signature sandwich nationwide, and giving consumers more choices, according to a press release. The...
