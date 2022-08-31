ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall

Seoul Food Meat Co. will open its second location in Optimist Park this fall. Owner Tim Chun tells me they’re aiming for an October opening.  Why it matters: With its splash zone, playground, dog park, multiple dining rooms and five karaoke rooms, the new Seoul aims to be a destination for parents, dog owners, coworkers […] The post Seoul Food to open huge new restaurant, playground and karaoke bar this fall appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
My Foolproof Cleaning Strategy Comes From an Annoying Restaurant Saying

Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. When I was a teenager, I started waiting tables at Pizza Hut and didn’t leave food service until after college. I switched from Pizza Hut to Lone Star Steakhouse, to a delightful spot called Pizza Capri in Chicago, then became a pastry chef at the short-lived Chicago location of Eatzi’s Market and Bakery. And throughout my food service industry jobs, I heard one phrase over and over. If you’re a food service employee, you probably already know what it is: “If there’s time to lean, there’s time to clean.”
4 myths about baking in restaurants

Speed-scratch baking solutions can fit seamlessly into restaurateurs’ kitchens and budgets despite some pervasive misconceptions. Here are four myths about dessert sales and in-house baking debunked. Myth #1: Consumers are skipping dessert when eating out. While health trends continue to drive some purchasing decisions at restaurants, this doesn’t come...
Raise Your Kid to Be a Great Restaurant Diner

Kids. Aren't they something? I absolutely love it when parents let their children run around a restaurant unsupervised, weaving in between the legs of servers who are carrying really heavy trays of really hot food. Oh, kids! There's a right way and a wrong way to dine out with children. The aforementioned behavior is definitely not the right way. While I don't have children of my own, I have been serving them for decades. The first kids who ever sat in my section back in the early '90s are now old enough to have children of their own who might grind Cheerios and Goldfish into the carpets of restaurants. It's this circle of life that has given me insight as to what it's like to dine out with kids and what should and should not happen from a server's point of view.
Wingstop is selling chicken sandwiches now

Wingstop restaurants are diving into the chicken sandwich craze that took over the U.S. in 2019 as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A went head to head. On Tuesday, the wings restaurant announced that it was launching its own signature sandwich nationwide, and giving consumers more choices, according to a press release. The...
