Pittsburgh, PA

Pennsylvania Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
AthlonSports.com

Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders Reveal Practice Squad Additions For 2022-23 Season

After narrowing their roster down to a 53-man squad, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their additions to their practice squad on Wednesday. Some of those additions were standouts in this year's preseason. Garbers stepped in in the Raiders' fourth preseason game against the New England Patriots after the team traded...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?

For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Pitt becomes latest school to go viral for unique turnover prop

College football’s turnover prop tradition is dangerously close to jumping the shark, but we are still enjoying it. The University of Pittsburgh became the latest school to go viral for a clever turnover prop in the middle of a game. During the second quarter of Pitt’s season opener against West Virginia on Thursday, senior defensive back Erick Hallett III recovered a fumble by West Virginia’s Kaden Prather.
PITTSBURGH, PA

