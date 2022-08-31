Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Out ESPN for Fan Reports
The Pitt Panthers head coach called out the bad report after the game.
Josh Gordon Added to Practice Squad
The 31-year-old wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards nearly a decade ago, has been in trouble with the league several times since.
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
New York Giants Tweak Practice Squad, Add 4 New Faces
New York swapped four players for four different ones as work on the roster and practice squad continues.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Raiders Reveal Practice Squad Additions For 2022-23 Season
After narrowing their roster down to a 53-man squad, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their additions to their practice squad on Wednesday. Some of those additions were standouts in this year's preseason. Garbers stepped in in the Raiders' fourth preseason game against the New England Patriots after the team traded...
Yardbarker
Is Mike Tomlin At Fault For Draft Misses?
For the last 4 years the Steelers have struggled big time with winning in the trenches. It has been a rather gradual progression of poor offensive linemen play. Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert have both been on the record saying they worked together closely on drafting. Tomlin has hand picked a couple of these guys Kendrick Green included.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pitt becomes latest school to go viral for unique turnover prop
College football’s turnover prop tradition is dangerously close to jumping the shark, but we are still enjoying it. The University of Pittsburgh became the latest school to go viral for a clever turnover prop in the middle of a game. During the second quarter of Pitt’s season opener against West Virginia on Thursday, senior defensive back Erick Hallett III recovered a fumble by West Virginia’s Kaden Prather.
UCLA starts cold before heating to a full boil and blistering Bowling Green
UCLA fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter of its season opener before scoring 38 straight for a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.
ESPN College GameDay Week 1 live stream: Watch Backyard Brawl online
We get two editions of ESPN College GameDay this week as the crew heads to Pittsburgh for the first time since 2005 on Thursday night. For the first time in almost two decades, College GameDay is headed to Pittsburgh to cover one of the bigger Panthers games in recent memory.
Comments / 0